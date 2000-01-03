PacBell Lawsuit Cites DSL Privacy Fears

Los Angeles -- Pacific Bell's digital-subscriber-line

service leaves its customers open to hacker probes, claimed a lawsuit filed against the

telco on behalf of consumers.

The suit seeks to highlight the supposed vulnerability of

customers of shared-network services such as DSL and cable-data lines, and cable-modem

vendors could be added, according to the attorney for the potential class-action lawsuit.

"[An expansion into cable] is certainly being

entertained," Los Angeles attorney Paul J. Hedlund said. "These services create

a virtual tunnel into your machine."

Hedlund filed a lawsuit in December in Los Angeles Superior

Court on behalf of Nathan Hoffman of Woodland Hills, Calif., a PacBell DSL subscriber.

After educating himself about the technology he had bought,

Hoffman installed a software program to detect any outside probes. Since then, he has

detected numerous attempts to hack his PC, according to the lawsuit.

The suit accuses the SBC Communications Inc. subsidiary of

fraud and false advertising. A PacBell spokesman said he was unaware of the lawsuit,

adding that the company's policy is to not comment on litigation.

"Anything that's on 24-7 is vulnerable ... yet

Pacific Bell advertises these as secure lines. Unless that means you can't manually

rip them out," that's false advertising, the attorney asserted.

The suit seeks class-action status for DSL users who have

subscribed since 1995. California's other major telco, GTE Corp., also offers DSL in

the state, and it has been aggressively deploying the service.

"Poor subscribers are out there, by the thousands,

being sold these lines. It's the most popular thing around," Hedlund said.

"Word has to get out. Vendors have to [make lines more secure] or make customers

aware of the risk."

According to the lawsuit, hackers use a program called

"PC Anywhere" to invade the always-on PCs and view root directories. They can

obtain bank accounts containing life savings, stock and mutual-fund-trading accounts and

credit-card information, especially if a consumer is signed up for online banking

services, the lawsuit indicated.

"The potential for harm is staggering," Hedlund

said, adding that the suit seeks to head off the problem before the wave of

"wholesale identity theft."



The suit did not specify the amount of damages sought by the plaintiffs.