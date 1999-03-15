Pa. Ops Combine Ad Sales with Charity

Target Select Cable Advertising, reaching 390,000 cable

subscribers via four Pennsylvania operators, has come up with a novel way to do well while

also doing good.

Todd Donnelly, the Allentown, Pa.-based interconnect's

vice president of sales, has been selling local advertisers on packages of time that will

be used to boost awareness of charities and nonprofit groups in the Lehigh Valley area.

That six-month campaign will culminate in a live

fund-raising event this fall, "CableFest '99." At that event, advertisers,

cable networks and operators will share booth space with the charities and nonprofits.

The operators are RCN Corp. and Service Electric Cable TV

Inc., serving the Lehigh Valley (Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton); Blue Ridge Cable

Television, serving the Pocono Mountains; and Time Warner Cable, serving Reading.

A total of 18 national cable networks and one local network

(Comcast SportsNet) have signed on, as well as five local advertisers, with "another

six" sponsors being sought, Donnelly said.

Each advertiser will buy about $35,000 in time, he added,

and their combined awareness-campaign commitments and CableFest '99 packages will top

$500,000.

Besides buying the awareness spots -- 500 commercials each

-- the advertisers will purchase booth space and signage and share them with various

charities and nonprofit groups; they will also buy 500 tickets each to CableFest.

In addition, the ad revenues will help to cover the

overhead costs of mounting that all-day event, and leftover funds will be donated to the

charities, said Jennifer Boon, Target Select's sales-development coordinator.

Donnelly and Boon said the five advertisers booked so far

are PepsiCo Inc., Laneco Food Lane Supermarkets, Lehigh Valley Hospital & Health

Network, Wegman's grocery store and Bucks Development, a land developer.

Their spots will break in April, with the awareness drive

designed to significantly raise the profile of the area charities and nonprofits, which

one charity executive called "the Lehigh Valley's best-kept secret" until

now.

CableFest '99 will be staged Saturday, Oct. 9, at both

the Stabler Arena and the Lehigh Valley University campus site in Bethlehem. It will try

to entertain attendees, while also informing them about the charities and nonprofit groups

and raising funds through ticket sales ($10 for adults, with kids under 12 admitted free).

Among the programmers taking part, Nickelodeon will have

costumed Rugrats characters on hand; The Nashville Network will feature NASCAR

drivers; The Golf Channel will offer golf lessons; and others such as CNBC, Comcast

SportsNet and The Weather Channel will set up simulated broadcast booths for attendees to

use.

Based on the results so far, CableFest will likely become

an annual event, Donnelly said.