Oxygen Sets Animated Series

Oxygen Media, parent of new women-themed cable network

Oxygen, said last week that it gave the green light to an original animated primetime

series with former MTV: Music Television producer Machi Tantillo as executive producer.

"Our goal is to create the first animated television

series for women, exploring issues from a female point of view," Oxygen chairman

Geraldine Laybourne said in a prepared statement.

"We also wanted to build an outlet specifically for

female animators, whose distinctive voices will help us to develop a unique Oxygen

animation style and outlook," she added.

Oxygen, which is slated to launch in February 2000, has

signed off on five pilots -- a mix of three- to seven-minute segments -- to be supplied to

the series. The network plans to spin off one or more of these segments into a separate

show.

Kit Laybourne, Oxygen's head of animation and special

projects, outlined the pilots, which include Closet Case, being developed by

digital artist Theresa Duncan. Its premise is to tell stories of women's lives through

clothes they've worn.

Another pilot to be served up is Bitchy Bits, based

on an award-winning comic book Naughty Bits by artist Roberta Gregory. "It's

very raw and not at all weak-kneed," Kit Laybourne said, adding that four more pilots

would be commissioned before Labor Day.

Oxygen also has two Internet animation projects in the

works: a serial about a woman detective and Our Stories, which turns the real-life

experiences of Oxygen's online members into a weekly show.

Oxygen previously announced plans for several cable-program

blocks, beginning in the morning with the talk-oriented "The Hive," followed at

midday by "Working Lunch"for working moms and entrepreneurs,

teen-oriented programming in the late afternoon and comedies in the early evening.

Primetime will also feature hosted movies.