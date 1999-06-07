Oxygen Draws in AMC Exec Murano

In a key hire, Geraldine Laybourne's Oxygen Media has

recruited Mary Murano from AMC Networks to be senior vice president of affiliate sales for

women's network Oxygen, which launches next year.

Murano, executive vice president of distribution and

affiliate marketing for American Movie Classics and Romance Classics, is leaving this week

to join Oxygen.

"She's done a wonderful job for us here, and we

wish her well in her new venture," AMC Networks president Kate McEnroe said.

Oxygen confirmed that it had hired Murano, adding that she

will report to C.J. Kettler, Oxygen's president of sales and marketing. Murano, whose

start date wasn't disclosed, couldn't be reached for comment.

McEnroe will fill in for Murano until a replacement is

named, which is expected sometime in the next six weeks.

Murano is a longtime veteran of AMC and Romance, which are

owned by Rainbow Media Holdings Inc., part of Cablevision Systems Corp.

Romance is one of the few existing networks that positions

itself as targeted toward women, which is also Oxygen's strategy.

Gaining distribution will be Oxygen's key hurdle. This

past spring, Laybourne said announcements about affiliation deals would be forthcoming.

Over the next two years, AT&T Broadband & Internet

Services has promised to give Oxygen 7 million subscribers, analog and digital, contingent

on other cable operators committing to carry it to another 5 million subscribers.

There has been speculation that Oxygen will unveil its

affiliation agreements at the National Show in Chicago next week.

Oxygen's backers include Oprah Winfrey,

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach and The Walt Disney Co.'s ABC Inc.