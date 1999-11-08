Oxygen Ads Breathe Life Into Brand

Oxygen Media hopes its new humor-filled ad campaign will

help to differentiate its brand as a women's network and online-content company that

doesn't see females as victims.

In new television ads that broke last week, Oxygen

introduced the tag line, "Another great reason to be a woman," which the company

hopes will carry over to the Oxygen brand.

One spot pictures a baby speaking "Mama" into a

camcorder -- despite repeated attempts by her father to get her to say "Dada"

instead -- before the tag line is announced.

The campaign is backed by multimedia efforts ranging from

billboards to banner ads on Web sites not necessarily designed only for women. Oxygen will

run banner ads on MP3.com, for example, which markets music downloads.

"We believe music is a very powerful way to

communicate with women," Oxygen senior vice president of marketing Linda Ong said,

adding that the company wants to include teens and young women in its audience.

"We want to show up in unexpected places to break

through the clutter," Ong added.

To that end, Oxygen will break new ads -- currently under

development by its agency, Wenham, Mass.-based Mullen Advertising -- during the Super

Bowl, which airs Jan. 30, just three days before Oxygen launches its television network.

Ong conceded that advertising a women's brand during

such a male-oriented program might raise some eyebrows -- and hopefully gain some

publicity at the same time.

"We've got ovaries," Ong said.

"That's the measure of how we judge any new marketing plans: Is this ovariesy

[pronounced over-easy] enough?"

But the Super Bowl placement wasn't chosen just to

break the mold. Ong said Oxygen knows women will be watching the football game along with

their guys and their families, and those women will also be watching the ads.

"We don't look down at women," Ong said.

"We don't see them as victims or people who need a lot of help."

Instead, Oxygen uses humor in its ads as a way to build a

connection with its audience.

"Humor is the foundation of practically everything we

do," Ong said. "It's a tool women use in their own daily lives. We're

puzzled as to why it's not used more in women's brands."

The first Oxygen ads direct consumers to the oxygen.com

Web site, which precedes the network launch. The Web site serves a number of functions,

including acting as a grassroots tool to generate support for cable carriage of the

television network.

But Ong was quick to say that the site wasn't created

simply as a marketing venue to support programming on the television network. The online

content is so robust that it could live without any mention of the Oxygen network

programming, she added.

"We don't want to be viewed as some television

network that just has a Web site," Ong said. "If anything, we want to be

perceived as a 'dot.com' brand that started a television network."

In other news, Oxygen announced a $15 million

electronic-commerce and marketing partnership last week with The Right Start, which sells

child-development products for infants and children.

Oxygen did not disclose its budget for its new branding

campaign.