OWN to Premiere 'Dark Girls 2' Documentary in June
OWN will premiere its latest documentary, Dark Girls 2, on June 30, the network said Thursday.
The documentary, a follow-up to the 2011 documentary Dark Girls, continues the exploration of the prejudices darker-skinned women face around the world, according to the network. Dark Girls producer D. Channsin Berry will serve as executive producer of Dark Girls 2, which is produced by Urban Winter Entertainment Inc.
