Overbuilder Seren Eyes Colorado Markets

Denver -- Seren Innovations Inc. expects to file for its

first Colorado cable franchise in the city of Longmont early next month, company officials

said last week.

The video arm of Minneapolis-based Northern States Power

Co. will follow up by pursuing deals in Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins, Colo. -- area

communities eager to find a competitor to AT&T Broadband & Internet Services.

In Longmont, Seren is negotiating a deal that would allow

it to use a municipally owned fiber optic network to offer telecommunications services to

65,000 area residents.

Ultimately, the idea is to connect Longmont and neighboring

communities to one network, although the company hasn't ruled out the lucrative Denver

market, where its parent's pending acquisition of Public Service Co. of Colorado would

allow it to use PSC's facilities to target another 460,000 AT&T Broadband subscribers.

"You never want to say never, but we always try to

target adjoining markets," Seren spokeswoman Janey Palmer said. "Since our

networks are connected, that makes more sense in terms of getting as many customers as

possible."

AT&T Broadband officials, meanwhile, insisted that the

company was "the very first to recognize and retool for competition" by pouring

millions of dollars into area upgrades that will allow it to offer high-speed

Internet-access and telephony services in the northern Colorado communities.

"This has made us better, and our growing subscriber

base proves that our customers recognize the progress we've made," AT&T Broadband

spokesman Matt Fleury said. "For video, voice and data users, the options are growing

every day, and we are determined to be the best choice."

If Seren enters Longmont -- a northeastern Colorado

community located some 40 miles north of Denver -- it will initially compete against

Comcast Corp. That MSO's 17,000-subscriber system is slated to be swapped to AT&T

Broadband.

Palmer said Longmont fits the criteria the company looks

for when considering where it will seek a franchise. "We look for places with high

levels of dissatisfaction with the incumbent," she added. "That's why we go

there: because people are ready for a choice."

Although unwilling to discuss Comcast's reputation in the

community, Longmont officials conceded that the city built a 17-mile fiber optic backbone

two years ago as a way of attracting competition to its voice, video and high-speed-data

market. It has since been in talks with various service providers, telecommunications

manager Jeff Cook said.

"The city is very interested in attracting

competition," Cook said. "And it's negotiating with various service providers on

a possible alliance that would use our fiber optic backbone as part of their

infrastructure. Whether they would expand out from there would be up to them."

Ideally, any deal would involve joint construction,

marketing and sales provisions that would result in services and revenue sharing between

the city and the service provider, Cook said.

Meanwhile, the prospects of a Seren overbuild have produced

enthusiastic responses in Fort Collins and Boulder, a pair of college towns north of

Denver where initial talks are reportedly under way.

Despite "phenomenal improvements" in AT&T

Broadband's service in Fort Collins, the MSO is still saddled with Tele-Communications

Inc.'s "negative history," city information-technologies director Gary Gordier

said.

Part of that history included a battle over an upgrade that

the city believed was required under its franchise. The two sides finally struck a deal

calling for the project to be completed at the 27,000-subscriber system by the end of

1999, but not before local officials were within hours of launching a revocation hearing

against TCI, Gordier said.

The result: The city is ready to start talking with Seren.

"The ball is in their court," Gordier said. "If they're willing to accept

the same franchise we have with AT&T, we could go to our first hearing tomorrow."

Boulder -- where voters rejected a proposed franchise

renewal in 1996, and where AT&T Broadband is operating under an interim agreement that

expires in September -- may be even more eager for an alternative service provider.

"We're certainly very excited about Seren coming in

and offering people a competitive choice," Boulder Cable TV Office director Richard

Varnes said. "It's the only effective way of dealing with the issue of rates and

service."