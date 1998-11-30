Overbuilder Approaches L.A.

A potential telecommunications competitor has approached

city officials in Los Angeles, but the presentation was notable mostly for its lack of

specificity.

The potential overbuilder is CoreComm Ltd., which is a part

of NTL Inc., the third-largest telecommunications provider in Great Britain. The company

is active in Ohio as a telecommunications reseller to businesses.

CoreComm is "highly interested" in building a

fiber network in Los Angeles and the company has raised $50 million from the capital

markets, said chairman George Blumenthal, adding his purpose was "education"

rather than the presentation of a franchise proposal.

Alan Arkatov, chairman of the Board of Information

Technology Commissioners, said CoreComm appears to have "a good track record."

That the company chairman appeared to make the presentation shows CoreComm is serious,

but, he added, "We have lots of questions."

He indicated that the city anticipates a presentation by

RCN Corp. soon, also.

Blumenthal said CoreComm would build something like the

infrastructure it is laying down in South Wales, with fiber extending into neighborhoods,

not just the industrial core, to nodes that serve 600 homes.

On one point Blumenthal was specific. CoreComm is not

interested in overbuilding the entire city. He estimated that would cost $5 billion. But

Los Angeles has 14 cable franchises, served by operators including Century Communications

Corp., Time Warner Cable and Tele-Communications Inc., each of which dispatched employees

to the meeting to take notes on CoreComm.

But Blumenthal, noting the company is not ready to request

a franchise or even commit to a date for a proposal, declined to say what area or areas

his firm would be interested in entering.

Blumenthal noted there is one potential hurdle: access to

sports programming. Fox Sports Net controls the rights to all major sports franchises in

the market and program access laws allow Fox to keep the games cable-exclusive if it

distributes them via fiber rather than satellite.

Cable executives at the meeting said they are not looking

for competition anytime soon, based on the presentation.

"They'd have to have more of a strategy to amaze

us," one said.

Jonathan Kramer, a technical consultant to cities who

listened to the proposal, said, "Cherry picking will be a huge issue."

Companies that offer bundled services look for the

territory that offers the highest "minutes per mile," which is most likely to be

industrial or affluent corridors, he noted. Los Angeles officials have always been

vigilant against creating information-poor communities within city limits.