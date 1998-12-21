Outdoor Life Signs Deal for Five Shows
By Staff
Stamford, Conn. -- Outdoor Life Network has signed a
production deal with Steve Crisman's Crisman Films for five one-hour original
programs on the environment, adventure and conservation.
The first will be Canyonlands: Utah's Unforgiving
Paradise, which will air in February.
On Wednesday (Dec. 23), Outdoor Life is running Pumori,
Little Sister of Everest at 8 p.m., as part of its Adventure Quest series.
Outdoor Life now has the exclusive rights to and is airing
international adventure competition Raid Gauloises, a grueling 370-mile course. The
network is running encore presentations of the first parts Dec. 30 and Jan. 28 and 29.
