Outdoor Life Signs Deal for Five Shows

Stamford, Conn. -- Outdoor Life Network has signed a

production deal with Steve Crisman's Crisman Films for five one-hour original

programs on the environment, adventure and conservation.

The first will be Canyonlands: Utah's Unforgiving

Paradise, which will air in February.

On Wednesday (Dec. 23), Outdoor Life is running Pumori,

Little Sister of Everest at 8 p.m., as part of its Adventure Quest series.

Outdoor Life now has the exclusive rights to and is airing

international adventure competition Raid Gauloises, a grueling 370-mile course. The

network is running encore presentations of the first parts Dec. 30 and Jan. 28 and 29.