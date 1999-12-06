Outdoor Channel Breaks $3M Campaign
Temecula, Calif. -- The Outdoor Channel said last week that
it plans to spend $3 million on a consumer marketing campaign that will run through 2000,
in order to bolster consumer awareness and demand.
Not surprisingly, the bulk of those marketing dollars have
been allocated to various outdoor-sports-oriented magazines through the first half of
2000.
Along with ads that just broke in outdoor magazines
published by Harris Publications Inc., the National Rifle Association and Bugle --
Journal of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the network will advertise next year in
titles from Petersen Publishing Co., Krause Publications Inc. and various regional outdoor
magazines, network president Andy Dale said in a prepared statement.
The next phase in its largest consumer effort to date will
be "a combination of radio and television advertisements in the latter half of next
year," Dale added.
The campaign, he said, is "intended to create consumer
demand for the channel in support of our cable and DBS [direct-broadcast satellite]
partners." The network said its programming emphasizes fishing, hunting and shooting
sports.
According to Outdoor Channel, its total subscriber count
topped 6.2 million as of Nov. 1, up from 4.5 million Jan. 1.
