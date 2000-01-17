Other Voices on the Deal

"I think [Time Warner Inc. chairman] Gerry

[Levin] has a very good track record on molding together disparate organizations, and I

think the need for Gerry to be around and mold these two very disparate organizations is

very strong. As a shareholder of both companies, I would hope that he would be around for

quite a while. I don't think it really changes the landscape. There were two big

behemoths in our business before. Now one of the behemoths is quite a lot bigger."



James Robbins, CEO, Cox Communications Inc.

"Time Warner has always regarded themselves as

large enough to go it alone, whereas the rest of us always perceive scale economics as

requiring the cooperation of a number of cable operators It's a tribute to

[Levin] and the Time Warner board that both companies and their boards are willing to take

the risk here of a no-collar, straight-up [merger] -- the same structure we

[Tele-Communications Inc.] did with AT&T [Corp.]. I thought we had a good chance of

merging @Home into something like AOL [America Online Inc.] at some point."



John Malone, chairman, Liberty Media Group

"Let's be blunt: Anybody who thinks open

access is going to go away is delusional. The top two cable companies say they're

committed to it, but the rest of the cable industry hasn't committed. They're

wishing it would go away."



Scott Cleland, managing director, Legg Mason Wood Walker's Precursor

Group

"Everybody reports to somebody anyway. Steve

[Case] isn't gong to be a problem for Gerry. Steve is a great guy, and Gerry and

Steve are going to like each other."



Peter Barton, former CEO, Liberty Media Group

"The power that brands have to drive deals

like this is pretty astounding. [In the Internet world], there's nobody as big as

AOL. Yahoo! [Inc.] and the others are different animals."



Char Beales, president, Cable & Telecommunications Association for

Marketing

"I was pretty stunned. Being a member of this

industry, you hear a lot of things. I am awed by their ability to have kept something like

that as quiet as they did. I really respected it."



Michael Willner, CEO, Insight Communications Co. Inc.

"We feel that this is very good. It's a

boost to the strategy we're pushing: delivering multiple products through this

broadband platform. The more choices, the more innovation, the more competition, the

better."



Doug Seserman, senior vice president of marketing, AT&T Broadband &

Internet Services

"That's definitely a card they can play

that they couldn't play before."



David Olson, franchising director, Portland, Ore., on AOL using the Time

Warner deal to persuade AT&T to offer open access

"If AOL is going to become an even more

ubiquitous name and more powerful brand than it already is, operators would find it

advantageous to associate themselves with AOL. It could become the 'HBO [Home Box

Office] brand' for high-speed access."





Craig Leddy, senior vice president of market analysis, The Myers Group LLC

"We're excited to have AOL as a new

partner."





Vicki Lins, vice president of marketing and communications, Adlink (the Los Angeles

interconnect)