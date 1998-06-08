Ore. Sen. Attacks Bundling Policy

Washington -- Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) last week criticized

the cable industry's practice of bundling dozens of networks into a single package,

arguing that consumers are forced to buy networks that they don't want to watch.

"Are citizens, in effect, paying for 50 channels when

they really only want to watch 10 and, in effect, subsidizing a whole lot of channels that

they don't want to actually see?" Wyden asked.

Wyden spoke out June 4, during a Senate Communications

Subcommittee oversight hearing of the Federal Communications Commission's Cable

Services Bureau.

Wyden said greater programming choice was especially

important to seniors and others on fixed incomes who only want to watch 10 channels.

"I have to think that we can figure out a way to make

sure that they don't pay for 50 more," Wyden said.

Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.), chairman of the House

Telecommunications Subcommittee, has voiced similar concerns. He is planning to introduce

a bill this month that would withhold deregulation of cable systems on March 31, 1999,

unless the cable operator offered greater programming choice to consumers.

Cable-industry leaders have said that government-mandated

unbundling of programming tiers would undermine the economics of cable networks, which

rely on subscriber penetration to maximize license-fee and advertising revenue.

John Logan, the CSB's acting chief, who testified

before the Senate panel, told Wyden that he was unaware of consumer dissatisfaction with

the cable industry's marketing practices.

"We are not finding evidence -- hard, quantitative

evidence -- that consumers are rejecting their packages," Logan said.

Logan noted that large multichannel tiers are not always

the choice of cable operators, adding that programmers insist on contracts that include

carriage on the most highly penetrated tiers.

Wyden asked about expanding a la carte options as a way of

increasing consumer satisfaction.

Logan replied that he did not believe that current

technology would allow for widespread a la carte, and that the costs of upgrading systems

to be a la carte-capable would likely be prohibitive.

Logan said a la carte opponents in the cable industry have

told him, "It would be more expensive for the consumer to get individual choice than

it is for us to make the choice for the consumer, based on our market studies."