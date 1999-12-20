Optics Advances Boost Bandwidth

The cable industry's never-ending search for more bandwidth

is moving its suppliers into a new push for cutting-edge solutions, elements of which were

evident in new products introduced at the Western Show in Los Angeles last week.

Every portion of the network is under bandwidth pressure or

soon will be as the industry continues to add services, even in systems where upgrades

have just been completed.

Perhaps most significant, the industry's efforts to

maximize its broadband advantage against stepped-up competition from digital subscriber

line are likely to require support for high-bandwidth applications like video telephony

and home-grown content distribution in the return channel much sooner than previously

anticipated.

"I think we're entering a pretty intense phase where

manufacturers will be offering many different approaches to satisfying bandwidth

needs," Harmonic Inc. CEO Tony Ley said. "It will probably require a lot of

experimentation by MSOs before the industry decides which ones are best."

As one of the suppliers of optical systems in AT&T

Corp.'s trial of its "LightWire" architecture in Salt Lake City, Harmonic has

found that MSO engineers are paying close attention to the carrier's progress, whether or

not they believe the idea of pushing fiber to coaxial serving areas handling about 80

households is the best way to go.

"The mux node [multiplexing node used in the LightWire

design] is now a product, but people will wait to see what happens with AT&T before

they use it themselves," Ley noted.

One of the new solutions to conserving bandwidth that is

taking hold is the use of digital lasers to aggregate return signals at the secondary hub

from diverse node feeds for transport back to the headend in uncompressed baseband format.

Harmonic and General Instrument Corp. introduced their

first baseband-return systems at the Western Show, following in the tracks of

Scientific-Atlanta Inc. and Synchronous Group.

Synchronous is the first to offer an 8-bit digital-sampling

option, which increases the number of feeds that can be supported by a single laser.

"We're offering a four-channel return system with a

return rate multiplexed [from the four node feeds at 5- to 40-megahertz] to 3.2 gigabits

per second," Synchronous chairman Vince Borelli said. "We also offer a

two-channel system using 10-bit encoding and a single-channel system using 12-bit

encoding."

The different coding rates translate into different levels

of quality in the transmission path. The noise-power ratio, which is used as a measure of

digital baseband-signal quality, is 37 decibels for the 8-bit system, 41 dB at 10-bit

sampling and 45 dB at 12 bits, Borelli noted.

"In most situations, 37-dB NPR is more than adequate,

so you can take advantage of the higher efficiency of a four-port system," Borelli

said.

Synchronous introduced an option in its "Corvus"

digital return-path system last week that allows operators to choose different

bit-sampling rates for different Corvus links within a given cable system so that all

links can be tuned to maximum efficiency within acceptable performance margins.

Synchronous broke new ground on other fronts, as well, with

its introduction of a 32-wavelength dense-wavelength-division-multiplexing return-path

system and a new type of erbium-doped fiber amplifier that is designed to operate deep in

the network. The company also said its new 80-channel single-fiber supertrunk, operating

in the 1550-nanometer wavelength window, matches the performance level of two-fiber

supertrunking systems, with carrier-to-noise performance of 58 dB.

For its part, GI, along with introducing a digital

baseband-return system, also brought out a new type of gallium arsenide/silicon hybrid

amplifier for use in fiber nodes that is designed to maximize the distance signals can

travel over coax without requiring further amplification.

"This is an important cog in fiber-deep architecture,

where the operator wants to get as much reach as he can without using in-line

amplifiers," said Bickley Remmey, senior vice president and general manager for

transmission-network systems at GI.

Remmey, echoing Ley, said the paths operators take toward

expanding bandwidth are likely to be highly varied for a long time to come, no matter how

well AT&T does with its LightWire system. "There are operators that will follow

AT&T's lead, but many others have different ideas about how to expand their network

capacities," he added.

GI is now supplying DWDM systems to AT&T Broadband

& Internet Services in Chicago and Grand Rapids, Mich., for use in its current

architectural mode, which entails delivery of optical signals to coax serving areas of

about 600 homes.

"AT&T, by going to DWDM, is now setting up one

approach to expansion, while operators like Time Warner [Cable] and Cox [Communications

Inc.], which have already built out most systems to 500- or 800-home HFC [hybrid

fiber-coaxial] architectures, look at DWDM as a possible way of expanding later," he

said.

One of the new developments that could have a major impact

on approaches to future system expansions involves tight integration of the electronic and

optical operating components at the chip level. S-A is working closely with U.K.-based

Bookham Technology Ltd. to quickly bring such integration capabilities to bear on

cable-network expansion.

Bookham has developed a means of forming complex optical

circuits on mass-produced silicon chips, which has the potential to miniaturize and reduce

the costs of products to be used in DWDM, return-path transmissions and fiber optic nodes.

One of its first products is an integrated

transmitter/receiver that's being used by Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. and

other entities around the world to help lower the cost of fiber-to-the-home systems.

"We're seeing a tremendous surge in demand for our

technology from systems manufacturers that are looking for solutions that will overcome

some of the limitations of opto-mechanical technology," Bookham vice president for

business development Robert Green said. "We're still a long way from the ultimate in

solid-state optical networking, but we're moving a good way up the scale from where we've

been."

Bookham's patented technique involves alignment of passive

optical components onto silicon chips while using the standard production techniques of

silicon chips to produce high volumes of devices at low costs.

The resulting miniaturization of the complex circuitry

involved in the interface between electronic devices and optical receivers, wave guides

and other components plays well with the needs of architectures such as LightWire, noted

Paul Connolly, vice president of marketing and network architectures at S-A.

"The technology has implications for increasing the

density of wavelengths for return-path transmissions, where the transmitter and receiver

operate on the same chip, and for many other applications," Connolly said. "It's

looking like we'll be able to make this transfer of their technology to our needs very

soon."

Longer term, S-A and Bookham are working on approaches to

integrating a wavelength demultiplexer and photoreceiver onto the Bookham chip, thereby

creating a miniaturized, low-cost means of handing off a wavelength from a multiwavelength

stream at a micronode on the coaxial cable plant. This way, a single fiber could serve

multiple micronodes with dedicated wavelengths, vastly lowering the cost of extending

fiber deep into the cable plant.

The technology could also be used to take in multiple

wavelengths and translate them to separate RF feeds, Connolly said.

Another approach to increasing bandwidth efficiency that

will surely get attention in the near future involves the use of signal-processing

technology to dynamically adjust the allocations of bit streams to specific applications.

Here, the idea is to reduce the bandwidth requirement for the application, rather than to

assign more bandwidth to it, Ley said.

"You're going to see the use of digital processing in

MPEG [Moving Picture Expert Group] and other formats pushed further into the network with

continuing gains in the amount of functions you can integrate onto chips," he added.

Ley declined to discuss the idea further, suggesting that

he didn't want to give away Harmonic's game plan. But with Harmonic's soon-to-be-concluded

acquisition of digital-encoding specialist DiviCom Inc., it's clear that the vendor is

looking at ways to lower the volume of bits required to transport MPEG and other signals

at a prescribed level of quality.

"You're also going to see processing applied to

eliminating the noise from the signal," Ley said. "Right now, with digital

baseband, you're returning most of the noise that's in the original analog signal back to

the headend."