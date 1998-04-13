Ops Yawn Over June Heavyweights

Pay-per-view heavyweight fights are back -- sort of.

Heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield will defend his title June 6 against unheralded

Henry Akinwande, while former heavyweight champion James "Buster" Douglas will

continue his comeback against lightly regarded Lou Savarese June 25, marking the first

heavyweight PPV fights of the year.

While operators will gladly take the fights, neither will

come close to filling the void that has left the PPV-event field fairly barren thus far in

1998. In fact, some operators are concerned that the two events combined will only barely

surpass the 700,000 buys generated by last month's Wrestlemania.

The Holyfield-Akinwande fight will be the first major

heavyweight PPV bout since November's Holyfield-Michael Moorer fight. Showtime Event

Television, which is distributing the event, is pricing it at $39.95. The network,

however, would not go into detail about operator splits.

Although defined as a "midrange" fight, Jay

Larkin, senior vice president of Showtime Sports and Event Programming, said its

performance will depend on how aggressively operators promote the event.

"When Holyfield gets into the ring, he should generate

significant interest, but, in reality, this is a mandatory [title defense], and Akinwande

doesn't have the recognition that we would like," Larkin said. "But with

the way that the deals are set, combined with the dryness of the category, we hope that

the industry sees this as a way to make a lot of money."

Two weeks later, TVKO will feature the Douglas-Savarese

fight. The network is working on an undercard bout featuring welterweight champion Yoryboy

Campas and former champion Dana Rosenblatt, said Mark Taffet, senior vice president of

TVKO, which is pricing the fight at $29.95.

While thankful for the events after a very slow start to

the year, at least one operator said neither fight will pad PPV budgets.

"We are so far behind projections up to this point,

and we still don't have a major PPV-boxing event to hang our hats on," said one

top five MSO PPV executive. "Holyfield will draw a few viewers, but without Tyson or

[Oscar] De La Hoya, we don't have a chance for a major payday."

Another top 10 operator said he is considering shifting

marketing dollars from boxing toward wrestling.

The World Wrestling Federation and World Championship

Wrestling "provide events and consistent PPV revenues 12 months out of the year;

there's something to be said about that, compared with the uncertainty of boxing

matches," he said.

Indeed, the PPV-boxing scenario doesn't look very

promising in the second half of the year, either. A major Holyfield-Lennox Lewis

heavyweight-unification fight seems unlikely, and De La Hoya, still recovering from a

wrist injury, is expected to fight Campas in a midrange PPV event in September.