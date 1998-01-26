Ops Worry: Will Wrestling KO Tyson?

Mike Tyson's decision to moonlight in the wrestling

ring is worrying some cable operators who fear that the move might cut into future

pay-per-view paydays. Other operators, however, see Tyson as a meal ticket to boost Wrestlemania

business.

Interest in Tyson's March 29 Wrestlemania

appearance skyrocketed last Monday, after the former heavyweight champion engaged in a

pushing match with World Wrestling Federation wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin during the

WWF's Monday Night Nitro show. Supposedly, Tyson was there to announce his

intention to referee a match; now, the script apparently calls for Tyson to wrestle Austin

as part of the PPV event.

Bonnie Werth, president and CEO of Team Services, which is

handling the marketing and public relations for the event, believes that Tyson's name

alone could double last year's total of more than 250,000 Wrestlemania buys.

That would provide a major PPV boost for the WWF, which has

struggled in recent years while its rival, World Championship Wrestling, has been thriving

on PPV, on Turner Network Television and in syndication. Indeed, TNT's two-hour WCW

block on Jan. 12 averaged a 4.6 Nielsen Media Research rating and ended up as the top two

basic-cable shows for the week, according to TBS Research. (Each hour is listed as a

separate show.)

'There will certainly be a curiosity factor that will

bring new people to the WWF to see what it's all about,' said Patty McCaskill,

vice president of programming and PPV for Charter Communications Inc. 'Tyson has huge

revenue potential, and none of us wants to jeopardize that.'

But the question is: How will the move -- which will net

Tyson about $2 million -- sit with the Nevada Athletic Commission, which will determine in

July whether to lift Tyson's lifetime ban from boxing? The commission expelled Tyson

after he bit Evander Holyfield's ear during their PPV-revenue-record-breaking fight

in June.

While commission executive director Marc Ratner could not

be reached for comment, published reports have said that the five-man commission cannot

stop Tyson from wrestling. But those reports, out of the Las Vegas Sun, said the

commission was mixed on whether Tyson's wrestling stunt will reflect negatively on

his potential reinstatement to boxing. In polling the panel, the Sun found one

commissioner against Tyson wrestling and two saying that it didn't matter, while two

members declined to comment.

Some operators believe that Tyson is taking an unnecessary

risk to his boxing future by wrestling on PPV. By appearing in the often circus atmosphere

of professional wrestling, executives fear that Tyson will further damage his already

tarnished image as a boxer, thereby limiting his appeal if he should return to boxing.

'We would prefer Mr. Tyson to focus on staying in

shape and preparing for the day when he will hopefully be reinstated to boxing,' said

T.J. Connolly, vice president of public affairs for Paragon Cable of San Antonio.

'[Wrestling] is not the best way to rehabilitate his career.'

Tyson's relationship with TitanSports could also

infringe on the fighter's contract with Showtime Event Television, which has entered

into a long-term agreement with Tyson and promoter Don King to distribute Tyson's

events on PPV. It is unclear whether Tyson can legally participate in an event that is not

distributed by SET.

Representatives from SET declined to comment on the matter.

Jay Larkin, senior vice president of Showtime Sports and

Event Programming, did say, however, that Tyson's WWF appearance would do more harm

than good for the fighter's future interests.

'There is no upside in the rehabilitation of Mike

Tyson's image in doing this,' Larkin said. 'Restoring Mike's

credibility is very important to his future, and I don't see that this does anything

to make that happen.'

But other PPV executives believe that Tyson's

appearance will only enhance his appeal. The fighter is the biggest PPV star ever, having

participated in the top four highest-grossing PPV events of all time and in six of the top

10.

'I think that his appearance in Wrestlemania

will enhance him as an entertainer, as an athlete and as a person,' Werth said.

'Tyson is still the greatest PPV attraction, and he can continue to be after the

event.'

'People understand the difference between boxing and

wrestling,' said Ted Hodgins, manager of PPV for Media General of Fairfax, Va.

'It only heightens [Tyson's and PPV's] value because of the exposure --

people will start talking about PPV, and the WWF needs a shot in the arm.'