Ops Working Hard on Relationships

Relationship marketing is all the rage at cable companies

right now.

Some MSOs are hiring marketing executives specifically to

oversee relationships with customers, while others have hired database specialists from

other industries as a first step toward gaining better information about subscribers.

A number of major cable operators -- most notably

Tele-Communications Inc. -- are starting comprehensive loyalty programs, showering

customers with gifts and discounts as they accumulate points from purchases.

Other operators are re-evaluating various traditional types

of "affinity" marketing, such as issuing co-branded credit cards or teaming up

with phone companies to sell long-distance phone service or to co-brand long-distance

calling cards.

Cox Communications Inc., for example, has quietly abandoned

the co-branded credit card that it launched with much fanfare two years ago. The card was

"not meeting expectations," a Cox spokesman said, "and it ended up not

being valuable."

While cable marketers are divided on the most effective

programs to implement, there's no doubt that competition from direct-broadcast

satellite and troubling subscriber churn have spurred MSO executives to scramble to get as

close as they can to their customers. They want to know as much about them as possible,

and to identify the best customers -- and most profitable ones -- so that they can figure

out how to keep them.

If anyone personifies cable's new interest in pursuing

a state-of-the-art relationship with its customers, it's Tim Munoz, who gained his

experience outside of the industry as a marketing executive at Nynex Corp., Young &

Rubicam and Grey Advertising, and who was hired last year by Comcast Corp.'s Comcast

Cable Communications for the newly created position of vice president of advertising and

relationship marketing.

Munoz's boss, senior vice president of sales and

marketing Geof Rochester, who cut his marketing teeth at Procter & Gamble Co. and at

the Marriott International and Radisson hotel chains, is convinced that cable has to

"re-engineer all of its touch points" with the customer.

DATABASE IS KEY

Munoz defined relationship marketing as "going beyond

the basics to add value to the customer by continually understanding what they want and

what they need to the point where you can anticipate those desires."

"The engine for the whole thing," Munoz stressed

-- underscoring a point made by all cable-marketing executives -- "is your

database."

Unfortunately for marketing executives, billing systems and

customer-database information have traditionally been one of cable's most glaring

Achilles' heels.

"That's the big barrier," said Char Beales,

president and CEO of cable-marketing trade group CTAM. "The core issue is people, not

addresses. It's so important to understand what motivates customers. But it's

still incredibly challenging for cable systems."

As a result, a number of major MSOs have made upgrading

their old data systems to state-of-the-art information systems that can hold their own

with other competitive consumer-oriented industries a top priority.

Cox recently hired Margaret Ross away from Delta

Airlines' frequent- flyer program to become director of database marketing, and Mark

Bovoril has jumped from Sprint Corp. to MSO MediaOne to become its new vice president of

marketing information.

At Rifkin & Associates Inc., veteran industry

consultant Lee Clayton, who now oversees marketing for the MSO, has created the position

of director of customer acquisition and satisfaction.

OUTSIDE HELP

Other MSOs -- especially when faced with direct competition

in select local markets -- are turning to outside consulting firms for help.

Time Warner Cable, for example, hired Herndon, Va.-based

relationship-marketing specialists Focalpoint Marketing to work with its Columbus, Ohio,

system, which competes head-on with overbuilder Ameritech New Media, the cable arm of

telco Ameritech Corp.

Using a sophisticated database to segment subscribers and

to identify and cater to those generating the most profit is critical for establishing

successful relationship marketing, executives said.

"You want to target very precisely versus the

profitability segment of your customer base," said Julie Berg, executive vice

president and chief marketing officer for MediaOne. "Ideally, you'd like to be

able to give gold-plated service to the highly profitable segment. They might have their

own personal representative, for example, or even personal technician."

To Thomas Belford, senior partner at Focalpoint,

relationship marketing is "using customer-specific information to create relevant

brand differentiation that adds value to the brand."

Customization, Belford said, is essential. "You want

to come as close as you can to a one-to-one relationship," he stressed. "You

want to tailor your offers so that they're relevant to the customer. A unique product

would be Nirvana."

Comcast, Rochester said, is "gearing up for the day

when we know more about the pay customer than HBO [Home Box Office], more about the sports

enthusiast than ESPN and more about the music lover than MTV [MTV: Music

Television]."

Munoz said the MSO is learning more about its customers by

having its customer-service representatives ask profile questions when people call up for

video or long-distance phone service, and by investing in a proprietary database with

coding based on geography, demographics and psychographics.

"Being able to mine the data holds the most

potential," he said. "You want to target the people that are most likely to buy

more from you."

Sophisticated databases are also key to successful loyalty

programs -- a relationship-marketing technique that is increasingly popular, and

controversial, among cable marketers.

PROS AND CONS

OF LOYALTY

Some marketers believe that these programs, popularized by

airlines as "frequent-flyer" programs, have become an essential marketing tool

for a rapidly changing industry that is adjusting to dramatic new conditions -- and

products -- in its marketplace.

Others think that such programs don't justify their

substantial costs, and that alternative-relationship programs, or "affinity"

programs, can accomplish similar goals with more efficiency and savings.

And outside experts cautioned that cable marketers need to

ensure that rewards are relevant to customer needs when they are used.

Just last month, TCI, the industry's largest MSO,

instituted a new nationwide program, "TCI Rewards," which, said Tom French,

TCI's senior vice president of corporate marketing, would help the company to

"attract new customers, to get more out of current customers and to reduce

churn."

A number of other major MSOs, including MediaOne and

Comcast, are also in the process of launching or preparing loyalty programs.

MediaOne plans to roll out loyalty programs on a regional

basis this year, according to Berg.

Comcast has been using loyalty programs in select markets

in the Midwest, where local systems face competition from ANM, and it is "actively

looking" at expanding the programs into more regions, Munoz said.

And in Columbus, where it faces head-on competition from

ANM, Time Warner has set up a "President's Club" program for loyal

customers.

Rather than featuring a tally of accumulated points or

guaranteed prizes, the program is positioned more as a "glorified thank you" to

establish better communications and relations and to "establish closer intimacy"

with the customer, Belford said.

Other operators doubted whether the

"relationship" and retention benefits of the rewards programs are worth the

considerable time and expenses that are needed to run them.

While Rifkin has begun a new affinity program that includes

calls to individual customers and "unexpected" gifts, Clayton remains suspicious

of airline-type points-based programs. Over time, she is convinced, the value of rewards

earned by points becomes "expected" and, therefore, "diminished."

Similarly, Virginia Gray, Cox's new vice president of

marketing, said she was concerned that in addition to their cost and complexity, once

loyalty programs are instituted, they're difficult to end.

And Skip Harris, vice president of marketing for Falcon

Cable TV Corp., said his customers simply didn't show enough interest in the

programs.

Belford maintained that a points-based loyalty program is

different from a relationship-marketing program. He called points-based programs "an

extended bribe" that is really a "permanent promotion. You want to retain

customers," he emphasized," not bribe them."

OUTREACH TO SUBS

Frequent, customized and relevant communications with

customers is another cornerstone of relationship marketing, executives said.

Clayton expressed a widely held view among cable marketers

that one of the most common complaints among customers is the impression that the only

time that they hear from their cable system is when it's raising rates or trying to

get them to buy something.

As a result, Rifkin has initiated a new outreach program,

letting them know about improvements in products and services, both through newsletters

and through cross-channel spots called "CTV Updates."

Rifkin systems will also thank steady customers with

"unexpected" gifts and "added benefits" to their service, such as free

pay-per-view movies.

Clayton said local systems will also do "customer

call-outs" at least once a year. Every subscriber will be called, not for a sales

solicitation, but to "see if everything's OK."

Falcon is also stressing "repeated friendly

contacts" with subscribers, according to Harris. The operator sends customers a

personal letter from the general manager of their local system, asking for feedback,

Harris said. The letter is then followed up by a phone call, which is followed by another

letter from the divisional manager.

"We think that the real answer to customer

loyalty," he said, "is to ask them what they think and to listen to them through

frequent conversations."

In Michigan, where Harron Communications Corp. faces

competition from ANM, the MSO is "introducing" itself to new customers with door

hangers that include brochures and gifts.

In competitive Columbus, Belford said, Focalpoint designed

a series of communications to Time Warner's customers, including queries about

satisfaction and service.

Once the responses were analyzed, Belford said, the

follow-up letters were carefully tailored to the individual's particular concerns.

For example, if someone complained about price, he was

offered a "Price Peace of Mind Guarantee" that Time Warner would offer the best

value in town.

But if price wasn't an issue, it wasn't

mentioned. By customizing the responses, Belford said, there was "no need to go out

to the entire market and say, 'We'll beat Americast by $2 [per month]."

Rather, Belford noted, Time Warner took the information

that customers provided, "circulated it back and substantively responded by accepting

kudos or trying harder."