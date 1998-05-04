Ops Will Market More than Modem Speed

Cable operators marketing high-speed Internet-connection

service are looking beyond simply stressing pure speed to sell cable modems and ahead to

leveraging sales of the service at retail outlets.

Time Warner Cable's Road Runner's latest national

acquisition campaign, in fact, is called "Beyond Speed," and it emphasizes the

services' local programming, constant connectivity and time and cost savings.

Bob Benya, senior vice president of marketing for Road

Runner, said focus groups in markets such as Portland, Maine, and San Diego showed that

while consumers had a high awareness of the product and its speed, they wanted to know

more about it, and they needed to be convinced that it was a good value.

As a result, the campaign, scheduled to start this week,

builds on the company's previous "You Don't Have to Take It Anymore"

ads to pitch other benefits of a cable connection to the Internet.

Like its predecessor, "Beyond Speed" -- which

includes TV and radio spots, newspaper and magazine print ads, direct-mail and

point-of-purchase displays -- makes its point by poking fun at dial-up connections. In one

ad, a horrified adult watches helplessly as a child innocently picks up the phone just as

a lengthy download nears completion.

Richard Rasmus, vice president of Comcast Corp.'s

Comcast Cable Online, agreed that cable operators need to employ other selling points for

cable modems besides speed.

Comcast, he said, had found that selling its @Home Network

service was "much more sales-intensive than we initially expected. We found that

there was no substitute for face-to-face exposure."

As a result, he said, Comcast is focusing on "driving

people to demonstrations" as much as possible.

Road Runner and Comcast@Home are also stepping up their

marketing efforts at the retail level and offering commissions to retail salespeople who

sell their services to customers.

Both companies are establishing alliances with local

computer and consumer-electronics retailers, and Benya said Road Runner will announce

several alliances with national chains by the end of the year.

Rasmus said Comcast already had arrangements with retailers

that install Ethernet cards and software for @Home when customers buy computers from them.

Benya said Road Runner is employing a series of marketing

workshops around the country, which include sales-training and motivational programs for

retail salesmen, as well as for customer-service representatives and technicians at local

systems, who will also be given commissions if they sell Road Runner.

Cable modems manufactured under Cable Television

Laboratories Inc.'s DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service/Interoperability Specification)

open standard, which can be used anywhere in the country, will hit retail shelves by late

this year or early next year, the executives said. "It will have a huge impact on the

business," Rasmus added.

While Benya and Rasmus felt that cable operators had to

worry about competition from phone companies for Internet access, neither thought that

cable faced an immediate threat.

Benya was concerned that phone companies claiming to offer

high-speed service would cause "confusion in the marketplace." Consequently, he

warned, MSOs need to pursue aggressive marketing, using direct-broadcast satellite

services' marketing campaigns as a model.

Rasmus said the phone companies' failure to provide

ISDN (integrated services digital network) service at an affordable price saddled them

with a "real liability to overcome." What's more, he argued, cable's

initial success as a high-speed-data provider for the "most influential"

personal computer users has made it "very difficult to be dislodged by a second

entrant."

Rasmus recently replaced Roger Keating as Comcast's

top online executive. Keating left the company to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.