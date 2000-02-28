Ops Warned to Guard Computer Systems

San Antonio -- Cable operators, along with the rest of

American businesses, should pay more attention to securing vital computer systems, experts

said at a cable-security conference here last week.

Recent hacker attacks, such as the one that crashed Cable

News Network's Web site, have raised awareness of the need for Web-domain safety, but

local cable systems need to armor themselves, too, said Alan Carroll, supervising special

agent with the National Infrastructure Protection Center of the Federal Bureau of

Investigation.

"The Internet is your friend, but also your biggest

enemy," he added.

Speakers said cable is rapidly deploying high-tech products

without analyzing the possible risks of service failure. What happens, they posited, when

a hacker knocks a cable-telephony system offline just as a subscriber tries to reach 911

for medical aid, or when an outage costs a day-trading subscriber millions of dollars?

"We have to be a lot smarter about our business. We

may not be civilly or criminally liable, but it could still be costly to defend,"

said Stan Durey, director of security programs at Motorola Broadband Communications

Sector.

Lots of companies are behind the curve, not just cable

operators. A poll of U.S. businesses showed that only 38 percent of respondents had a

written policy on dealing with computer-system intrusions. Only 22 percent attempt to

preserve evidence, and just 16 percent have analyzed the potential liability for

intrusions, according to information Carroll presented.

Sloppy business practices -- such as poor password

security, unprotected physical entry points and unlocked server locations -- heighten the

risk of unlawful intrusion, especially from disgruntled employees or ex-employees,

panelists said.

Carroll suggested that every operator design an opening

banner, presented each and every time an employee logs on to a computer. It should warn

employees that all communications, including e-mail, are subject to monitoring. The

warning should also state that improper use would be reported to law enforcement, where

appropriate.

Further, employees should expect no right to privacy, and

the banner should state that use of the computer system constitutes consent by the

employee to the terms stated. This will not prevent hacking, Carroll said, but it will aid

prosecution if an employer has to go to court against an internal hacker.

Nearly three-quarters of businesses that were hacked said

they didn't report the intrusion for fear of bad publicity or that a competitor would

capitalize, Carroll said. But that information helps the government to track vandals and

terrorists, he added.

He urged businesses to join "InfraGuard," an

FBI-sponsored program to share computer-vulnerability information. The program helped some

businesses to successfully fend off the "Melissa" virus, he added.

Information on InfraGuard chapters is available by calling

Carroll at 202-324-0361, he said.