Ops Solve One IP Problem, Get Another

Any doubts that cable operators might have about the

salability of technology supporting IP-voice services are likely to dissipate soon,

although not without being supplanted by another, perhaps more worrisome concern.

The answer to operators' problem: the rollout of

high-capacity, "carrier-class" equipment by a wide range of vendors, including

some that are new to the IP-voice arena. That will answer the question of salability of

the gateway servers used in interfacing Internet-protocol telecommunications with the

circuit-switched domain.

The bad news? Incumbent telcos and CLECs (competitive

local-exchange carriers) represent a driving force behind vendors' plans to introduce big

gateways, ensuring that cable operators will have major competition in the

IP-telecommunications arena.

"We're seeing implementations of gateway servers with

capacity into the high 90s to 125 [DS-0] ports this year, and going well beyond that level

in the future," said Michael Cassin, product manager for IP-voice services at

Concentric Network Corp., a Cupertino, Calif.-based Internet-service provider that is part

of the global InterLine consortium of IP-voice providers.

Cassin added, "We're seeing servers that are starting

to be enabled with the back-end-system APIs [application program interfaces] that are

required for carriers to implement this stuff in networks."

While a handful of incumbent carriers have voiced a

moderate level of interest in IP-telecommunications services, the activity below the

surface signals that a much more aggressive commitment is taking shape throughout the

sector.

For example, AT&T Corp. -- the WorldNet data-services

unit of which has announced plans to test-market IP-voice services in three cities

starting this summer -- is planning a much broader rollout, even before the tests begin.

"We need carrier-class solutions, and they're not easy

to find," said an AT&T source on the carrier side of the business, who asked not

to be named.

As this executive's shopping list suggests, a company the

size of AT&T getting into IP telephony spells not only an emerging need for

large-scale gateway servers, but for mass-scale implementations of administrative and

signaling features that integrate well into the IP-server domain.

Amid ongoing battles with IP-voice providers over the

ground rules for service pricing, the incumbent carriers' fear of being underpriced is

rapidly being superseded by a more immediate concern: the fear of losing a big piece of

high-end business as a result of the merging of IP voice with VPN

(virtual-private-network) data-software functionality.

The ability to feed local-office-circuit voice traffic from

the PBX (private-branch exchange) into the IP VPN allows commercial customers to bypass

the costs of traditional private-line voice networks, while enhancing the overall feature

capabilities of their communications systems, said Glenn Ben-Yosef, president of Clear

Thinking Research, a Boston- based consulting concern.

"Standards-based voice-over-IP is the enabler that

allows existing WAN [wide-area-network] links to work double-duty," Ben-Yosef said.

"Companies can realize significant cost savings by carrying voice/fax traffic over

existing data networks."

Response to the emerging demand for carrier-class gateways

has been widespread among traditional carrier vendors.

For example, Lucent Technologies, which is already in the

market with its own IP-telephony-gateway system, is moving on several other fronts to

support the mounting carrier demand. Lucent is even going so far as to bring out a

128-gigabit-per-second IP switch in the third quarter, with an evolutionary track to

terabit rates built into the design of its back plane.

The supplier's new gateway system incorporates a variety of

large-carrier-specific features with the basic H.323 voice-gateway functions, including

the option to translate circuit signals to either IP or ATM (asynchronous transfer mode),

a signaling gateway that allows SS7 (signaling system 7) to be used in managing IP traffic

and a feature server supporting direct input of advanced-network services into the IP

domain.

Right now, bringing these capabilities into the mix, versus

driving the gateway server itself to very high capacity, is the most important thing that

the market needs, said Jim Simester, the company's product manager for Internet-telephony

solutions.

"Our system supports up to 30 DS-0s

[64-kilobit-per-second voice circuits] per gateway and, on top of that, we support 500 PC

[personal computer] interconnections per gatekeeper zone," Simester said, in

reference to the cluster of gateway servers that can be served by Lucent's point of

centralized-routing address management in the H.323 architecture.

This translates to some 750 circuit gateways per gatekeeper

server, which covers 25 gateways, plus the 500 PC connections, Simester noted.

Carrier interest in IP telephony is stirring development

activity on the part of traditional gateway suppliers, as well.

"We're seeing long-distance and local telephone

companies starting to shift gears and move faster with plans for deployment of

IP-telephony services," said Lior Haramaty, vice president of technical marketing at

VocalTec Communications Ltd., the pioneer in Internet telephony.

"The next-generation telephone companies are taking

advantage of the latest technology advances at a pace that is causing traditional telcos

to realize that they don't have much time if they're going to do something to check these

newcomers," Haramaty said.

Earlier this year, VocalTec and ECI Telecom Ltd. --

Israeli-based vendors serving IP-voice and telecommunications markets, respectively --

said they were teaming up to deliver an Internet-to-PSTN (public service telephone

network) gateway system capable of serving hundreds of lines per platform, enabling

operators to build networks that serve millions of users.

"These new systems must be centrally managed, have

very high reliability, be scaleable to millions of lines, include security and be open and

standards-based," said Doron Ziner, president of VocalTec. "That's our goal and

shared vision of the new public network."

Another leader in IP-gateway technology, Vienna Systems

Corp. of Kanata, Ontario, plans to introduce a 120-port gateway this month, said Kerry

Hawkins, vice president of sales at Vienna.

"We're in the process of building a 1,000-port

gateway," he said, noting that Vienna has an unnamed customer that wants two such

units this summer.

Probably the first implementation of next-generation

IP-telephony gear designed for efficient interfacing with legacy networks involves Delta

Three Inc., one of the pioneer ITSPs (Internet-telephony-service providers), which is now

a subsidiary of international carrier RSL Communications Ltd.

Delta -- which worked with Ericsson Inc. to develop that

company's IP-telephony solution for carriers, known as IPTC -- is now operating the system

in support of international calls between Israel, the U.K. and the U.S., with plans to add

the system to all 19 of the ITSP's POPs (points of presence) in the near future.

"We have an international IP network that allows us to

control latency and other QOS [quality-of-service] parameters," said Noam Bardin,

vice president of technology and operations at Jerusalem-based Delta Three.

This means that with the implementation of carrier-class

gateways, Delta -- working with RSL where Delta doesn't have its IP-network facilities in

place -- will be able to support "everything from electronic commerce, to

videoconferencing, to services making use of video and audio streaming," he added.

While ITSPs like Delta Three remain the drivers behind

Ericsson's play in IP telephony, incumbent carriers are definitely becoming a force, said

Barbara Boyle, global marketing manager for Ericsson.

Along with New Zealand Telecom -- which, at press time, was

set to become the first incumbent to announce use of Ericsson's ITPC -- the vendor sees

strong activity from incumbents in Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Brazil, China and

"some pockets of the United States," Boyle said.