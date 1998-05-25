Ops Say FCC Program-Cost Quiz Difficult

Washington -- Cable operators said last week that

responding to the Federal Communications Commission's request for programming-cost

data going back to 1994 won't be an easy job.

One Washington cable lobbyist said some of the information

that the FCC is seeking was not retained in company records.

Joe Waz, Comcast Corp.'s vice president and

public-policy counsel, said the questions were "incredibly complex," and Comcast

might need clarifications from the agency.

The FCC sent a two-page programming-cost survey May 15 to

the top six cable-system operators, which serve about 70 percent of all cable subscribers

combined. The six have until June 12 to file responses. The FCC estimated that each

company would need 40 hours to collect the necessary data.

"I can tell you that interested parties here have

already taken about 10 hours to sort through the questions and to discuss what they

mean," Waz said.

Ellen East, director of public relations for Cox

Communications Inc., said the questions do not appear to be seeking commercially sensitive

data.

"At first blush, it doesn't look like

there's anything in there that would be proprietary or sensitive information, but we

are taking a close look at that to make sure."

The FCC sent 12 questions seeking specific information

about programming costs and company revenue derived from sources other than subscription

payments since 1994.

Without mentioning ESPN's eight-year, $4.8 billion

National Football League contract, the FCC specifically asked about the impact of

"recent sports-distribution rights agreements" on programming costs and retail

cable rates going forward.

The questions, according to cable attorneys, were designed

in part to determine whether cable-owned programmers were charging more than unaffiliated

cable programmers.

FCC chairman William Kennard has said that he wants to

examine whether FCC rules that allow programming-cost increases to flow through to

subscribers were being exploited by cable operators that own networks. And Kennard wants

to determine whether programming costs should be offset by advertising and other revenue

sources before being passed through to consumers.

The questions "are obviously pointed in that

direction," said Paul Glist, a cable attorney with Cole, Raywid & Braverman.

"They would love to imagine a world in which sports salaries could be passed through

to advertisers, and viewers would never have to pay another cent for it."

One MSO source who received the FCC survey said an internal

company analysis found no correlation between programming ownership and higher programming

costs. In fact, the analysis showed that unaffiliated-programming costs represented a

greater portion of the increase than affiliated-programming costs.