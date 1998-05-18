Ops Object to DCIs Court Scheme

Even if Ted Turner signs off on Discovery Communications

Inc.'s purchase of Courtroom Television Network, DCI's problems wouldn't be

over in regard to the trial channel.

Last week, cable operators were balking at any plan by DCI

to abandon Court TV's format and to use its precious analog shelf space -- 34 million

subscribers -- for one of its own networks, be it the soon-to-be-launched Discovery Health

or the recently acquired The Travel Channel.

A number of MSO officials said any such format change would

be in violation of their affiliation agreements with Court TV, and they would reclaim that

analog berth for their own use, to carry another programming service of their choice.

"If they buy Court TV and scrap it, in my view, the

channel is mine to do what I want with it," said Jedd Palmer, MediaOne's senior

vice president of programming. "There are a lot of strong channels out there [to put

on], such as Trio, Ovation, Romance [Classics] or [The] Independent Film Channel. Or we

could recapture that slot for digital."

As of late last week, the fate of Court TV -- which is

owned by Time Warner Inc., Liberty Media Group and NBC -- remained in limbo, but DCI was

still negotiating to buy a controlling stake for $350 million. At Time Warner's

annual shareholders' meeting in Atlanta last Thursday, CEO Gerald Levin said he and

vice chairman Turner agreed on plans for Court TV, although he didn't offer any other

specifics, according to published reports. Levin added that the Court TV partners are

still working on resolving the issues.

Levin's remarks were in response to reports that

Turner was opposed to Court TV's sale to DCI (while Levin favored it), fearing that

Discovery would use the legal network to compete against Cable News Network.

For more than a year now, Court TV's partners have

been squabbling about the trial network's future. Liberty, the programming arm of

Tele-Communications Inc., owns roughly 49 percent of DCI.

Industry executives were speculating last week that

Turner's reported initial opposition to DCI buying Court TV was a negotiating ploy,

meant to secure some attractive deal points for himself and his networks.

Some suspected that Turner is angling to get control of the

7.5 million Time Warner Cable households that carry Court TV. The idea is that Turner

would put one of his services, such as CNNfn, on in those homes in place of the legal

channel, in exchange for signing off on the sale. A year ago, Turner reportedly studied

merging CNNfn, which has 10 million subscribers, with Court TV.

If DCI ultimately fails to buy Court TV, NBC Cable

president Tom Rogers and Evercore Partners Inc. are still waiting on the sidelines with

their $300 million offer, according to sources familiar with those talks.

A DCI spokesman wouldn't comment on the pending deal,

but he did say that the company would not make any changes in the content of a network

without talking to its cable affiliates first.

DCI is considering replacing Court TV with Discovery Health

or Discovery Wings -- purported digital channels set to debut June 30 -- or with one of

its existing networks, most likely Travel. The latter is trying to bolster its 20

million-subscriber distribution. DCI's strategy would be similar to NBC's

replacement of America's Talking with MSNBC several years ago, although operators did

not object to that plan because of their dislike of A-T.

But operators said analog space is even more valuable today

than it was a few years back, and they're not happy with DCI's notion. Some even

predicted that the proposal would spark a fierce battle, backed by substantial

upfront-cash launch fees by other programmers to snare Court TV's analog slots on

systems other than those of Time Warner Cable, TCI and Cox Communications Inc., the MSOs

that own DCI.

"If they change the [Court TV] programming on that

transponder, then we stop distributing that service," said Phil Laxar, vice president

of programming for Jones Intercable Inc. "We have an agreement to carry a specific

channel with specific content ... to us, it would be an open channel."

A number of his fellow MSO colleagues agreed.

"We have a contract to carry Court TV," said Dave

Intrator, vice president of marketing and programming at Marcus Cable Co. L.P. "If

the new owner plans to change the format, that doesn't guarantee continued carriage

... This may be kind of a land grab to establish a beachhead for a new channel or to

energize an existing one. We can't allow that to happen passively."

MSO programmer chiefs were especially unenthusiastic about

carrying Discovery Health -- a channel that they see as a digital offering that will

initially depend on library product, and not original programming. And they expressed

similar qualms about Travel, which DCI is trying to invigorate with new programming.

"If it were one of their digital services, they would

be strong services in the digital environment, but [they] would be too narrow for

analog," Laxar said. "Specifically, if it's Discovery Health, we already

carry a health service on Knowledge TV [owned by Jones International Inc.] that we're

very happy with. Any other health-related service would be redundant."

Added Palmer, "I see Travel as a digital service. And

I see all of Discovery's new services as digital services."

Because of the uncertainly over Court TV's future, at

least one MSO has opted not to formally sign a carriage-renewal deal with the service, one

source said.

Despite Court TV's anemic Nielsen Media Research

ratings (generally around 0.1), the network fills a unique niche and, in some ways, it

serves as a public-affairs outlet, one Court TV executive argued.

"Operators will not switch Court TV out for a

Discovery product," he said, adding that Court TV gained 5.6 million subscribers last

year.

Some industry observers also pointed out that in the past,

Turner, who is married to actress-fitness diva Jane Fonda, had pondered starting a

fitness-oriented health channel -- which may be another reason why he wouldn't be

thrilled to have DCI get its hands on Court TV and use its shelf space for Discovery

Health.

R. Thomas Umstead contributed to this story.