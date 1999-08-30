Ops Market to Moving Targets

With roughly 20 percent of the U.S. population moving each

year, a certain amount of subscriber turnover is inevitable.

But savvy cable and direct-broadcast satellite marketers

believe successful target marketing includes tracking their customers as they move, which

is when they're most likely to re-examine all of their residential services, including

television, telephone and Internet access.

The days when cable operators could count on being the

first and last stop for every neighborhood newcomer seeking subscription-television

services are gone.

After some false starts, cable operators are looking to

strengthen their local and national move programs, with long-term hopes of creating an

industrywide program designed to keep cable customers out of the clutches of their

competitors.

According to The Yankee Group analyst Bruce Leichtman,

industrywide move programs would help cable for two reasons: They would help to keep cable

competitive, and they would bring new residents to the attention of local cable systems

earlier in the moving process.

"Every day earlier [that you can sign a subscriber] is

another dollar," he added.

DBS companies DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications

Corp. have created move programs of their own in the hopes that once a dish is installed

at a home, that house will remain satellite-ready for each successive resident.

And DirecTV's marketing partnerships with regional

telephone companies help to ensure that movers hear a DBS pitch as soon as they call to

sign up for phone service from their local telecommunications incumbents.

MSOs with strong residential telephone offers will benefit

from the ability to market their complete broadband packages early to new residents in

their service territories.

"People can wait to get television," MediaOne

Group Inc. senior vice president of video Judi Allen said, but they're more likely to want

telephone service as soon as they move in.

In addition to television and telephone services, broadband

companies that sign new customers early also have the first shot at marketing

high-speed-data services, whether it's high-speed cable modems or digital subscriber

lines.

"We want to have an AT&T move program across all

platforms," AT&T Broadband & Internet Services senior vice president of

marketing Doug Seserman said.

When long-distance subscribers call AT&T to transfer

their phone service, the goal is for them to also be able to talk with a customer-service

representative to order cable television, local phone and high-speed Internet services

where available.

Seserman said he supports the idea of an industrywide move

program if it is well executed, although past attempts have met with less-than-desired

results.

A few years back, Tele-Communications Inc., InterMedia

Partners and several other MSOs worked with the U.S. Postal Service to gather

change-of-address information so they could target new residents with

"1-800-CABLE-ME" offers.

"After a couple of years, we dropped it, because the

results weren't that good," InterMedia executive director of marketing Donna Young

said.

Young added that she would like to see a reciprocal program

among MSOs where they could refer subscriber change-of-address information to each other.

"Different billing systems make this harder," she said, explaining why such a

program hadn't been implemented to date.

Allen said it's crucial that any industrywide move program

includes a concrete way of making sure every lead is followed through.

"I'd be in favor of cooperating on a way to forward

addresses between MSOs," she added, "but traditionally, it was just too hard to

get everybody on board. And if everybody isn't on board, you would have holes in the

program."

An industrywide program that offers to transfer a cable

customer's account but then fails to do so could lead would-be cable customers to look

elsewhere. "I don't want to lose any customers," Allen said.

"A solid move program could make a world of difference

in bringing churn down," Comcast Cable Communications executive vice president of

sales and marketing and customer service Dave Watson said.

In highly clustered markets, it's effective for an MSO to

deploy its own local move programs, he said, adding, "It would be terrific if there

are ways of following customers wherever they go."

Marketing executives said they're not yet sure whether

there should be an industrywide clearinghouse for cable customers who wish to transfer

their service to an operator in another location, or whether MSOs should pass that

information on directly to each other.

One challenge is that customer-service databases differ not

only among different MSOs, but often within an MSO, especially in the age of

consolidation.

And customers who move from one town to another will almost

certainly be confronted with different programming packages and pricing, even if they stay

with the same MSO.

That's also true for DBS subscribers who move, because

although EchoStar and DirecTV have national programming packages, the wild card would be

whether customers can subscribe to local- or distant-network-signal packages, depending on

their proximity to broadcast stations.

Both EchoStar and DirecTV offer their customers incentives

to leave their satellite dishes in place when they move so the DBS companies can try to

sign up new residents as they move into those houses.

EchoStar has promoted its "DISHMover" program on

air and on its Web site, asking customers who move to leave their dishes but take their

receivers with them. EchoStar will ship a free dish to the new address, plus install the

dish at a discount or ship a free self-install kit if requested.

DBS subscribers can also sell their equipment outright when

they sell their homes in the event that they won't have a clear line-of-sight to a

satellite after they move.

Cox Communications Inc. is also exploring discounted or

free installation to movers in its new VIP-subscriber loyalty program, according to

director of response and database marketing Margaret Ross. "That adds up to a real

nice savings if you're installing multiple boxes," she said.