Ops Face New Competition on Campus

The University of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania State

University are natural rivals, so perhaps it's no wonder that when it comes to

providing in-room television to their students, the two colleges go in different

directions.

Tele-Communications Inc.'s TCI of Pennsylvania

provides cable to University of Pittsburgh dorm rooms through a bulk arrangement that has

satisfied both parties for a number of years. Penn State, on the other hand, ousted TCI of

Pennsylvania in favor of an outside vendor. That company, Campus Televideo, provides the

university's 12,000 main-campus dorm rooms with a customized television system that

includes wiring, maintenance and a channel lineup heavy on such educational fare as

original-language programming.

The divergence of the two Pennsylvania universities

illustrates both the potential gains and risks for cable operators on campus. Contracts

with educational institutions can be renewable resources that provide mutual satisfaction.

But with the growing assertiveness of institutions with their own agendas, the college

market can also provide entrée for entrepreneurs outside of the cable business -- niche

specialists that offer the flexibility that can help them to supplant incumbent cable

operators.

For many operators, traditional approaches continue to work

best in their pursuit of, marketing to and administration of dorm-room contracts.

InterMedia Partners in Tennessee provides cable service to such institutions as Middle

Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee-Martin and Tennessee State

University.

In all, the system serves 22,000 dorm rooms, representing a

hefty chunk of its 335,000-customer base. While some of the schools allow students to

purchase Home Box Office as an option, all are served principally through bulk packages,

including InterMedia's 60-channel expanded-basic service.

"That's the only way that we'll service a

university," said Paul Janson, InterMedia's regional director of operations for

middle and west Tennessee. "We would never do it individually."

SLIM MARGINS

As for the threat of competition, Janson encourages his

Tennessee schools to explore all possible options.

"In all cases, we charge a lot less than the price

that they can get from any dealer out there," Janson said. "On a pure

programming side, we're not worried about that. Some have said to us, 'We only

want these 18 channels.' We'll absolutely tailor the channel lineup for them.

These are good things for us to have, so we take a really slim margin on them. We

certainly don't make a lot of money with it."

Paragon Cable in Minnesota enjoys equally solid relations

with the largest institution in its service area, the University of Minnesota. The

university recently asked Paragon to wire 10 units in Williams Arena and to provide cable

services for its new student dormitory, said Kim Roden, Paragon's vice president for

public affairs.

"They looked at satellite and us, and they chose

us," Roden said. "In marketing to colleges, you have to realize that there are

alternatives now. If we have a college, we want to not only retain it, but we also want to

be the technology of choice. They know that as we upgrade our systems, there's the

opportunity for advanced uses."

In Michigan, where MediaOne serves such large institutions

as the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University, "both Eastern and

Michigan seem to be very happy" with their bulk service, according to Bill Black,

director of public affairs for the company's Midwest region.

That service includes the option for pay-per-view where

students are willing to provide their home addresses and social-security numbers. The bulk

service generates revenue for the universities, since they charge their students more than

MediaOne charges them.

"It does generate revenue for both of them, and

it's something that they don't have to mess with," Black said. "In a

situation where the MSO isn't providing much revenue, I could see where the schools

would want to do something on their own. But where the operator works the way that we do

and essentially shares a large part of the revenue with the universities, it works

great."

OVERCOMING THEFT

Some cable operators have even surmounted the age-old

campus problems of equipment recovery and theft of service. At Eastern Michigan, MediaOne

delivers an unscrambled signal to cable-ready televisions; at Michigan, the company uses

an interdiction system. Thus, there's no equipment no return and no reason to steal

service that's universally available.

Time Warner Cable takes a similar approach in serving Ohio

State University in Columbus, Ohio. Through a bulk arrangement, all dorm rooms receive

Time Warner's 60-channel unscrambled service. Even though the company offers Ohio

State and other institutions the option for premium services beyond the bulk package, few

take advantage of it. Instead, Ohio State provides its own movie-insertion service.

"Most colleges aren't pulling in 60

channels," said Mark Psigoda, vice president of sales and marketing for Time

Warner's Columbus division. "There's virtually nothing else that they could

want. If you make the monthly price fair enough, the cable company can make a small

profit, and the university is happy with it."

MANY COLLEGES

ARE UNHAPPY

For all of the surface tranquillity, there's a rumble

of discontent through America's colleges and universities; some want more than what

their local operators are providing or can provide.

Such was the case at Indiana University of Pennsylvania,

located about 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. In 1994, the university was working with

the local cable operator, Adelphia Communications Corp., on the wiring of its 2,500 rooms

for cable, when it decided to end that relationship.

As an alternative, it hired an outside vendor to provide a

complete television package, including a wiring system to transport the

satellite-delivered signals throughout the campus, regular maintenance and the licensing

of programming channels -- including retransmission consent from local broadcasters.

In the customized, 38-channel lineup that it created, IUP

included such features as a German-language channel and a homegrown movie channel, for

which it rents films locally. IUP charges students for television service, but it does not

itemize the fee on its housing bills.

"We want our system to be a combination of

entertainment and education," said Rich Baginski, IUP's associate director for

operations in the Office of Housing. "Because we own our system, we can control what

goes on there. We would not be able to do that to any great degree with a private

firm."

IUP still hosts Adelphia during sign-up fairs for

off-campus residents, and the university has asked Adelphia to connect two of its campuses

with a fiber link. But Frank Polito, Adelphia's regional manager for sales and

marketing, doesn't expect to be invited back to campus any time soon.

"I think that they're pretty much set in their

ways," Polito said.

LOSING PENN STATE

An even bigger loss to the cable industry came when Penn

State took its rich cache of dorm rooms to an outside entrepreneur, much the same way as

IUP did. For its lineup, Penn State ordered microwave-delivered off-air channels from

Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, as well as channels from Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and the

Middle East and services in Spanish and Chinese.

"In a commercial market in central Pennsylvania,

[those kinds of channels] probably are not something that a cable operator would feel that

it could handle," said Fred Fotis, Penn State's director of housing and the

godfather of what the university's students affectionately call "Fred TV."

Fotis said the college felt that a customized system would

serve its needs more and enable it to better exploit technology.

"We wanted to ... be a combination of education and

entertainment and emphasize Penn State's global perspective. We didn't feel that

we could do that through the local vendor," he said.

THE COMPETITION

MAKES DEALS

To provide its dorm-room television services, both IUP and

Penn State selected Campus Televideo, a 10-year-old, Greenwich, Conn.-based company that

offers institutions what company president Ned Lamont describes as "outsourcing"

services.

"It's different from school to school,"

Lamont said, "but many are asking us to provide a complete turnkey telecommunications

structure -- wiring, splicing, video and data. We try to do it all, including financing

and maintaining the system. The school has no upfront costs. We do a lot with retrieval

and multimedia on campus. When it comes to entertainment television, we make deals."

Lamont noted that Campus Televideo can cooperate, as well

as compete, with local cable operators.

Such could be the case at a prestigious Eastern university,

where Campus Televideo and the local cable operator have presented a joint proposal:

Campus Televideo will handle the wiring of ancient dorm rooms, while the cable operator

provides a bulk-programming package. Nevertheless, with 100,000 students and 85 campuses

in its portfolio, Campus Televideo is unlikely to be viewed by the cable industry as a

friendly collaborator.

In the face of growing competition, cable operators are

protecting their campus turf with a number of new or retooled initiatives. In the

marketing arena, many operators are going beyond humdrum student-newspaper advertisements

and getting creative.

At Eastern Michigan and Michigan, MediaOne will roll out a

resident-assistant program this fall that will reward RAs who help the company in its

marketing and promotions. At Ohio State, Time Warner participates in co-op programs with

local merchants, primarily to attract off-campus sign-ups, among many other promotions.

"It is the fun stuff," Psigoda said. "We

have segmented mail to returning students and billboards, and all of our marketing themes

take on a college-return-type presence. We have point-of-purchase displays, and we have

sales reps working near campus so that we can do same-day or next-day installations. Every

year, we try to embellish it a little bit more."

For TCI's north-central region, which serves 18

colleges and universities -- including the 42,000-student Michigan State University --

intensive marketing to students is an everyday affair, said Scott Sobel, regional director

of communications.

"We use sign-up fairs, advertising on university

channels, direct mail, door-to-door -- whatever variations we can think of. These are

valued clients. We afford them the same respect and the same attention as we do everybody

else. In marketing to universities, you have an educated, savvy, younger population

that's very attracted to the cable industry and that's all in one place,"

Sobel said.

NEW SERVICES

TO STUDENTS

New services are also playing a part in operators'

determination to keep their campus customers. MediaOne is exploring the possibility of

offering its MediaOne Express high-speed-data service to Michigan and Eastern Michigan

personnel who live off campus, while InterMedia is talking with Vanderbilt University

about bulk @Home Network cable-modem service -- even though Vanderbilt rejects video

services for its dorms.

Like it or not, cable operators are showing new flexibility

in meeting university needs, as operators that insist on nothing but standard bulk

packages could find themselves on the outside looking in.

In western Pennsylvania, TCI of Pennsylvania serves 13

institutions in and around Pittsburgh, but fewer than one-half through bulk arrangements.

And the operator realizes that it needs to remain flexible in the face of competition.

Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pa., asked TCI of

Pennsylvania to trap out MTV: Music Television and to provide premium services to graduate

students only, and the University of Pittsburgh asked the operator to add Black

Entertainment Television to its package. TCI complied in both cases.

In a program that was just implemented, TCI of Pennsylvania

is teaming up with HBO to transform the challenge of converter retrieval into a pleasant

experience for all. Now, students who turn in their converters promptly will receive

"HBO on Campus" T-shirts.

"We have to be flexible," said Devon George, the

company's customer-service manager for sales and products. "We need to be

flexible to compete."

NOTHING FOR GRANTED

Finally, operators are finding that one of the best ways to

reinforce their campus relationships is through partnerships.

Robert Morris College, a business-focused institution with

a campus near Coraopolis, Pa., west of Pittsburgh, has had cable in its dorms for about 30

years, but Donna Gruseck, general manager of Time Warner in Coraopolis, isn't taking

anything for granted. The company provides a Robert Morris-programmed channel seen

throughout the 16,500-subscriber Coraopolis system; it purchases RMC basketball tickets

that it distributes to customers; and it has helped the college to complete the wiring for

a separate coaxial loop that will feed information kiosks throughout the campus.

"We also take student surveys to see which channels

they'd like to have," Gruseck said. "We added CNBC and Fox Sports

[Pittsburgh] based on their input."

Time spent on such partnerships can be significant, but,

according to Sobel, it's the most important element in success on today's

campuses.

Sobel said, "We're involved in many charitable

events with Michigan State. Their communications classes use our facilities. We provide

them with two channels for their use, tours for their classes and Cable in the Classroom.

With clustering, it's imperative that you have good relationships with your colleges

and universities. It's what we're offering over and above the product. These are

symbiotic relationships that have to be nurtured."