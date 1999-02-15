Ops Eye End of Rebuilding Plant

Cable operators expect to aggressively upgrade their

networks this year, with the top five MSOs planning to rebuild at least 130,000 miles of

plant.

This means that they should enter the year 2000 with their

plant renovations nearly complete. To reach these goals, 1999 may prove to be a slightly

heavier build year than 1998 was.

For the most part, upgrades will be business as usual, but

some new products on the horizon should improve network performance as operators continue

to roll out the new services made possible by upgraded two-way networks.

One unknown remains the availability of DOCSIS (Data Over

Cable System Interface Specification) modems (see story).

Tele-Communications Inc. will continue to aggressively

upgrade, as it did last year. The MSO expects to finish 1999 with a little more than

one-half of its 200,000 miles in the 550-megahertz to 870-MHz range and two-way capable,

said Tony Werner, TCI's executive vice president of engineering and technical operations.

This year, TCI will nearly double its workload and expense,

with plans to upgrade more than 4 million homes passed. By year-end, about 50 percent of

TCI's plant will be upgraded, with the majority being two-way. And by the end of 2000, 75

percent of TCI's plant will be upgraded, while 85 percent will be two-way, Werner added.

TCI anticipates completing about 300,000 to 500,000 homes

passed per month, launching new data and phone markets and expanding its high-speed

offering in existing markets.

"This year, you'll see some markets start flirting

with 15 [percent to] 20 percent penetration. You'll start seeing phone penetration,"

Werner said.

Time Warner Cable ended 1998 with a little more than 70

percent of its 225,000 miles of plant upgraded to two-way readiness. The MSO expects to

upgrade at the same rate this year, completing about 35,000 to 40,000 miles and finishing

1999 at about 85 percent readiness, said Jim Chiddix, its chief technical officer.

"We can certainly see the homestretch from the final

turn. But we're still smoking along at full speed," Chiddix added.

Cox Communications Inc. also plans to upgrade at a similar

pace to last year's. It brought 9,500 of its 57,000 miles up to 750 MHz last year, and the

MSO expects to upgrade another 9,500 miles this year.

But the operator does not bring all of its plant to 750 MHz

and two-way readiness at the same time. While about 57 percent of its plant was at 750 MHz

at the end of last year, only 47 percent was two-way, according to Alex Best, Cox's senior

vice president of engineering.

"In some years gone by, we took them to 750 [MHz], but

we didn't activate the two-way part. [Now], we're catching up with that," he said.

By the end of 1999, nearly 67 percent of Cox's plant should

be two-way-capable, while nearly 74 percent will be 750 MHz.

As one of a handful of MSOs aggressively pursuing

telephony, Cox faces the additional task of preparing the plant for telephone service.

"Your phone needs to work even if the power goes

out," Best said. "This means that we have to put in [an] uninterruptable

powering system. Most cable ops today are putting in powering systems with some number of

hours of battery backup -- say, two hours. But if you're going to do telephony, the

telephone needs to work for more than just two hours after the power goes out."

MediaOne Group Inc. upgraded almost 20,000 miles of plant

to 750 MHz and two-way readiness in 1998 -- just under 50 percent of its 90,000 total

miles -- said Ron Cooper, its executive vice president, operations. This year, the

operator expects to upgrade about 23,000 miles.

Like Cox, MediaOne is also committed to offering telephony

on a wide-scale basis, and it is also installing lifeline power.

"The biggest concern is to do it in a way that is as

minimally disruptive to customers as possible," Cooper said.

Notifying customers in advance, taking the network down in

the early morning hours and completing the upgrade, the two-way activation and the

telephony preparations in one fell swoop are its goals.

Comcast Corp. will slow down its build plans this year as

it begins to reach its goals, MSO spokesman Joe Waz said. By the end of last year, 60

percent of its plant was at 750 MHz and two-way-capable. At the end of 1999, about

two-thirds should be ready. Last year's capital expenditures of $750 million should drop

to $550 million this year, Waz added.

To accommodate cable operators' continuing development and

activation of the reverse path, Scientific-Atlanta Inc. announced that it is developing a

new technology to increase the hybrid fiber-coaxial reverse-path capacity and to improve

network performance.

The technology utilizes time-division multiplexing and

digital reverse lasers at the node, allowing cable operators to carry more upstream

information on a single fiber.

TCI is looking forward to the availability of this

technology, which should come around midyear.

"We really do think that this is going to be a good

product," Werner said. "[This] holds out the promise and probability of really

hardening the HFC networks to levels that have not been seen before, which means that it

will lower operating costs and make performance even better."

S-A also introduced its "GainMaker" product at

the Western Show in December. GainMaker is an RF-amplifier platform that allows the

bandwidth to be extended from 750 MHz to 870 MHz.

And C-COR Electronics Inc. is extending the bandwidth

capability of several products, including headend equipment, nodes and amplifiers, C-COR

CEO Dave Woodle said.

Customers such as Marcus Cable in Fort Worth, Texas, and

Time Warner in parts of New York City are using such C-COR products, he added.

TCI is also using amplifiers supplied by General Instrument

Corp. with lower power consumption and a higher gain, allowing for a more reliable network

and better performance, Werner said.