Ops Drop Puck on NHL Center Ice

Already in the middle of one out-of-market sports package,

many digital pay-per-view operators will launch the National Hockey League's "NHL

Center Ice" this week.

Much like the National Basketball Association's "NBA

League Pass" package, which launched in November, operators believe NHL Center Ice

will go a long way in helping cable to battle competition from direct-broadcast satellite

services in the short run, and that it could generate significant revenues in the future.

The half-year NHL Center Ice service, which starts Feb. 8,

will feature about 30 games per week for the rest of the NHL season at a suggested retail

price of $99.

The launch marks the first time cable subscribers have

access to the five-year-old package, which, up to now, has been the exclusive property of

DirecTV Inc. Last year, NHL Center Ice drew about 167,800 buys, according to The Carmel

Group.

NHL vice president of business affairs Doug Perlman said he

expects the operators carrying NHL Center Ice to generate buys relative to those in the

DBS universe, although the actual numbers will be far less due to the smaller universe --

about 1 million to 2 million digital-cable subscribers, compared with DirecTV's 8 million.

"As the [digital] universe grows, we certainly expect

the number of buys to grow," he added.

The league certainly benefits financially if the package

performs well. The NHL collects 70 percent of the revenues from operators, although cable

can reach a 40-60 split if it tops a nondisclosed buy-rate, sources close to the situation

said.

While operators are hoping to generate decent revenues from

the package, the ability to compete with DirecTV on the sports front is its greatest

appeal.

"As far as competition is concerned, NHL Center Ice is

an excellent package for us to have as part of our digital package," Comcast Corp.'s

Comcast Cable of New Jersey area PPV manager Priscilla Reilly said. "It's another

sports offering that will go far toward customer satisfaction."

Cox Communications Inc. of San Diego senior product manager

Marty Youngman said the package should produce strong buys in the market despite the lack

of a major hockey team. "I expect the NHL Center Ice package to do well," he

added, although he would not reveal specific figures.

Perlman added that offering the package on cable provides

the league with an opportunity to further expose the sport and its games to fans. Buys and

revenue for NHL Center Ice trail those of the three other major professional-sports

packages.

"It's a great revenue opportunity for us, and it gives

us a chance to expose the game to more people," he said. "We have an exciting

game, but we want to expose it to the widest audience possible."

With the digital-cable universe at between 1 million and 2

million subscribers, Perlman said, he's not concerned that the combined cable/DBS universe

for NHL Center Ice will cannibalize its cable and broadcast deals with ESPN and ABC Inc.,

respectively.

"At this point, [cannibalization] is more of a

theoretical issue," he added. "We want to make sure all of our partners are

comfortable with everything we do."