Ops Cite Early Successes in Selling New Services

New York -- Early results from selling new services like

high-speed data, digital video and cable telephony continue to impress, cable operators

reported at a Kagan Seminars Inc. conference, Cable TV Values &

Finances, here last Tuesday.

Executives from companies like Cablevision Systems

Corp., Comcast Corp. and U S West Media Group (UMG)

cautioned that their numbers were based on relatively small launch markets. But senior

vice president John Alchin said Comcast's @Home Network subscriber count rose from 10,000

at year's end to 14,000 at the end of February, as installs have risen to between 700 and

1,000 per week -- even as Comcast remains cautious about accelerating the installation

pace for fear of doing them the wrong way.

Cablevision senior vice president Joe Cece said the MSO's

pitch of Optimum Telephone service to about 4,900 homes on Long Island, N.Y., achieved a

15 percent-penetration rate. What's more, Cablevision has discovered in the last two

months that door-to-door marketing of the phone service was far more effective than direct

mail or telemarketing. When representatives got in the door to make the offer, he said,

they closed a sale 42 percent of the time.

That information may make the MSO rethink how it markets

the service in Long Island and Connecticut, because consumer demand may be stronger than

originally expected, he added.

Cece acknowledged that Cablevision was behind the curve in

cable-modem service, since it is still in a trial mode some 14 months after launching

Optimum Online. Part of that is due to its transition to @Home, of which Cablevision

became an affiliate late last year. But part is due to the extra support, in the form of

"hand-holding of the customer," that the service requires, he said.

While the executives acknowledged that those were

preliminary results, on such slender threads are woven much of the bullish argument for

cable. Based on presenters at the Kagan seminar, the bulls remain the majority.

New revenue opportunities -- along with declining capital

expenditures as operators complete rebuilds and the savings achieved from ongoing

clustering moves -- had most stock analysts on Kagan panels issuing optimistic forecasts.

Some predicted that cable stocks would soon be, or at least should be, trading higher when

measured by multiples of cash flow.

"I still think that there's a long way to go" in

cable's bull market, said Merrill Lynch & Co. analyst Jessica Reif Cohen, a longtime

bull. Fundamentals, such as subscriber growth (around 2 percent) and rate increases, are

strong, and advertising revenue should grow at 20 percent or more, she said.

Then, there are the wild cards, including telephony, Cohen

said. She noted that Cox has reported 17 percent-penetration of the market in its Orange

County, Calif., launch, and Cablevision hit 15 percent of its Long Island sample.

"Those are numbers that none of us would use," she said, predicting that cable

stocks would rise to cash-flow multiples of 11 or 12 from her current estimate of about

10.

Dennis Leibowitz from Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette said

he calculated that cable stocks were trading at about 11 times 1998 cash flows, and he

wrote in late January that the stocks would rise to a 13 multiple.

The bear argument, though, came from Sandler Capital

managing partner John Kornreich, who was less optimistic about subscriber growth (1.5

percent or less) and who saw significant execution risk from new services. New-service

revenues are arriving, but they're a year behind schedule, he said.

And although the perception is that competition has been

subdued, direct-broadcast satellite has gotten off to a roaring start in 1998, and it will

probably add 2.3 million subscribers this year, or two-thirds of net multichannel-video

additions.

The fact that cable stocks are trading at multiples that

are similar to private-market sales of cable systems is another red flag, Kornreich said.

He added that he basically agreed with Marcus Cable, which is high on the cable business

and which is selling out. Marcus recently began exploring strategic alternatives,

including possibly selling the company.

Kornreich said the key to bumping up cable stocks may be to

see private-market sale prices rise. Watch the reaction by investors if Marcus sells for

more than 10 to 11 times current 12-month cash flows, he said. Prime Cable's Las Vegas

system, which is partly owned by Sandler, will probably sell for a record price as

measured by any multiple, he added. Even though Las Vegas is the fastest-growing area of

the country, such a high price could help stock prices, he said.

Other operators at the conference talked about the benefits

of clustering. All had agreed to combine systems in joint ventures with

Tele-Communications Inc., prompting Insight Communications Co. president Michael Willner

to dub them "the Leo legion," after TCI president and chief operating officer

Leo J. Hindery Jr.

TCA Cable TV Inc. chairman Fred Nichols, whose company

closed a joint-venture deal with TCI that brought to TCA such systems as its home base of

Tyler, Texas, said a key reason for the deal was to lower TCA's programming costs by using

TCI's volume-buying clout.

Century Communications Corp. chief financial officer Scott

Schneider said his company's 750,000-subscriber joint venture with TCI in the Los Angeles

area was "a defining moment." Among other benefits, Century can now pitch ad

time to regional retailers such as Circuit City. And more of those sales efforts can be

brought in-house, saving on outside commissions, he said.