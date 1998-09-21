Ops Capitalize on Local-PPV College Football

Texas cable operators, looking for incremental pay-per-view

revenue, are reaping the financial windfall of several local-PPV college-football games.

The games, offered by Fox Sports Southwest, are generating

double-digit buy-rates in some instances, operators said.

Rosa Celis, PPV manager for Time Warner Cable of El Paso,

said Fox Sports' Sept. 5 University of Texas-New Mexico State University game

generated more than a 10 percent buy-rate -- the system's top-performing

PPV-college-football game ever.

Celis added that gaining the exclusive PPV rights to the

game between two local rivals helped the system in its battle against direct-broadcast

satellite services.

"DBS has really come in strong to this market, so [the

PPV game] really played up the value of cable because you couldn't see the game

anywhere else," Celis said.

Northland Cable Television in Bay City also pulled

impressive numbers for Fox Sports' Sept. 15 Louisiana Tech University-Texas A&M

University clash.

While it's almost impossible to get a ticket to the

game, Northland was able to score points with fans of both colleges by airing it on PPV,

said Pam Vallely, office manager for the 5,500-subscriber PPV-event-only system.

"When you consider that a lot of people go to the

games, it's a lot for us," she said, "and it can only get better."

Fox is providing games via PPV that aren't carried by

the broadcast networks, by local regional cable services or in syndication. Jon Heidtke,

general manager for Fox Sports Southwest, said the games offer operators strong local

product, and they provide incremental PPV revenue to the network, the schools and cable

systems.

"We haven't seen any of the [PPV] numbers yet,

but [the games] feature teams that are very popular in the area," Heidtke added.