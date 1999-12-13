Operations Improve at Brazils Globo Cabo

Rio De Janerio, Brazil -- Globo Cabo S.A., Brazil's top

MSO, has slashed its churn rate and boosted sales, the company said in its recent

third-quarter results.

The advances come as the country's pay TV market gains back

some of the ground it lost during a brutal recession.

Globo Cabo said it reduced its quarterly churn rate to 15

percent in the third quarter from 25.1 percent in the second quarter. The MSO added 36,000

new subscribers in the third quarter, compared to a decrease of 1,900 subscribers during

the second quarter.

The company said it sees the positive trend continuing in

the fourth quarter.

Globo Cabo is also cleaning up its balance sheet. Debt fell

slightly to $584 million in the third quarter, from $595 million the prior quarter.

That's good news to Brazil's National Bank for Social and

Economic Development (BNDES), which in November agreed to invest $200 million in Globo

Cabo.

"The company has growth potential, and its share price

is going up," said a BNDES spokesman.

Indeed, Globo Cabo's New York-traded American depository

receipts traded above $8 recently -- after trading as low as $1 earlier this year.

Salomon Smith Barney Inc. analyst Whitney Johnson in late

November upgraded Globo Cabo to buy, with a 12-month price target of $9.75, noting that

its broadband network covers some of Brazil's wealthiest areas. Globo Cabo's shareholders

-- Organizaçoes Globo, Microsoft Corp. and Banco Bradesco -- also bode well for

the company.

Separately, Globo Cabo CEO Moysés Pluciennik has said that

the MSO continues to look for a major telco partner, though he declines to provide names

of potential suitors.

In early November, Globo Cabo said it would issue

additional shares to Microsoft and Bradesco, and that it would refinance some debt.

"Globo Cabo's situation has improved considerably over

the past months. It has managed to attract new investors, which brought money to the

company and eased its debt problem," said Petronio Cançado, a fixed-income analyst

for local investment bank Pactual.