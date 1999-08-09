Operation CableTrap Gets Boom from Banker

The Cayman Islands banker lassoed by federal authorities as

part of the "Operation CableTrap" anti-piracy sting has provided investigators

with information on his financial deals that could lead to the recovery of as much as $300

million in unpaid taxes and penalties by the government, according to prosecutors.

Because of his cooperation, John Mathewson of San Antonio

will receive a reduced sentence of six months' house arrest and five years of

probation. But cable-piracy investigators said the banker's cooperation would provide

interesting information that could be used in other indictments related to the CableTrap

sting.

According to information from the office of the U.S.

Attorney for the District of New Jersey, which issued the indictments in the CableTrap

operation, Mathewson has provided detailed information on how money was laundered by

individuals and corporations through his Cayman Islands business, Guardian Bank Trust Ltd.

The services were provided not only to cable pirates, but

also to otherwise legitimate professionals in New York and New Jersey who used the

offshore bank to hide assets.

The indictment said Guardian received payments from

depositors in the United States and, in return, it provided inflated sales invoices to

create the appearance that goods were legitimately purchased. The invoices allowed U.S.

depositors to take fraudulent tax deductions.

Mathewson also helped to create the illusion that U.S.

businesses were borrowing money from legitimate foreign lenders, and he issued gold Visa

credit cards that permitted depositors to use their offshore money.

Indeed, one of the undercover investigators who worked for

the cable industry, Phil Deming, was given one of the cards, as well as other perks, as

payment for his assistance in obtaining set-tops for the pirates.

Operation CableTrap began in 1993, when General Instrument

Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding with the FBI to provide technical and other

assistance in piracy investigations.

Soon thereafter, an alleged pirate tried to bribe GI's

director of security, Stan Durey, with $2 million if he would facilitate a large purchase

of set-top boxes. Durey refused, but the pirates eventually set up a deal with Deming, who

is actually a security consultant working for GI.

The FBI set up the deals with the pirates, and its

investigators "followed the money." That led them to Mathewson and to piracy

retailers on both coasts, some of whom have already been sentenced.

Investigators said other information may be used in the

prosecution of members of the Abboud family -- principals of M.D. Electronics in Omaha,

Neb. -- who are under indictment there on piracy-related charges.

"In two-and-a-half years [the term of the

investigation], he probably helped to launder between $20 million and $25 million,"

Deming said. "Follow the money and cable piracy is a significant business."