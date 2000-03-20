One from AT&T, One from MediaOne Rise
By Mike Farrell
The name-shortened AT&T Broadband has restructured its
regional management in anticipation of its upcoming merger with MediaOne Group Inc.
Teresa Elder, currently senior vice president of the
Western region for MediaOne, will become president, broadband operations, West. Jim Mazur,
currently regional vice president for AT&T Broadband's Pittsburgh region, has
been named president, broadband operations, East.
Mazur's appointment is effective immediately, but
Elder's won't become official until the merger is completed, expected sometime
in April. Elder, who is based in Los Angeles, and Mazur, based in Pittsburgh, will remain
in those locations.
In a news release, AT&T Broadband said the moves were
designed to focus management expertise and energy on its largest markets and to bring
operational management as close as possible to customers. Both executives will report to
AT&T Broadband president and CEO Daniel Somers.
"Jim and Teresa have been successful at driving the
kind of operational excellence that will be critical to our success," Somers said in
a prepared statement. "I am thrilled to have such high-caliber leaders in such
crucial roles."
The move streamlines the reporting structure of regional
managers. AT&T Broadband's old structure consisted of divisions and regions, all
of which reported directly to Somers. Add MediaOne's regional managers to the mix and
the field could get very crowded.
"If we tried to have each of the regional managers
reporting to Somers, that's just too many people," a company source said.
As a result, AT&T Broadband presidents John Kopchik
(Bay Area division), Scott Hiigel (central division), Trey Smith (Northwest division) and
the vice president of MediaOne's Western region will report to Elder.
In turn, AT&T Broadband presidents Charlie Bartolotta
(Atlantic division) Steve Bryan (Great Lakes division) and MediaOne's Northeast,
Atlanta, Midwest and National Markets Group regions will report to Mazur.
AT&T Broadband shortened its name a few months ago --
dropping the "& Internet Services" tag -- according to a company source, who
stressed that the name change does not indicate any structural changes at the unit.
"It's strictly cosmetic," the source said.
"We figured that people would catch up."
