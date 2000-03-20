One from AT&T, One from MediaOne Rise

The name-shortened AT&T Broadband has restructured its

regional management in anticipation of its upcoming merger with MediaOne Group Inc.

Teresa Elder, currently senior vice president of the

Western region for MediaOne, will become president, broadband operations, West. Jim Mazur,

currently regional vice president for AT&T Broadband's Pittsburgh region, has

been named president, broadband operations, East.

Mazur's appointment is effective immediately, but

Elder's won't become official until the merger is completed, expected sometime

in April. Elder, who is based in Los Angeles, and Mazur, based in Pittsburgh, will remain

in those locations.

In a news release, AT&T Broadband said the moves were

designed to focus management expertise and energy on its largest markets and to bring

operational management as close as possible to customers. Both executives will report to

AT&T Broadband president and CEO Daniel Somers.

"Jim and Teresa have been successful at driving the

kind of operational excellence that will be critical to our success," Somers said in

a prepared statement. "I am thrilled to have such high-caliber leaders in such

crucial roles."

The move streamlines the reporting structure of regional

managers. AT&T Broadband's old structure consisted of divisions and regions, all

of which reported directly to Somers. Add MediaOne's regional managers to the mix and

the field could get very crowded.

"If we tried to have each of the regional managers

reporting to Somers, that's just too many people," a company source said.

As a result, AT&T Broadband presidents John Kopchik

(Bay Area division), Scott Hiigel (central division), Trey Smith (Northwest division) and

the vice president of MediaOne's Western region will report to Elder.

In turn, AT&T Broadband presidents Charlie Bartolotta

(Atlantic division) Steve Bryan (Great Lakes division) and MediaOne's Northeast,

Atlanta, Midwest and National Markets Group regions will report to Mazur.

AT&T Broadband shortened its name a few months ago --

dropping the "& Internet Services" tag -- according to a company source, who

stressed that the name change does not indicate any structural changes at the unit.

"It's strictly cosmetic," the source said.

"We figured that people would catch up."