Olympics to Raise NCCs Sports Profile

New York -- National Cable Communications has named a

sports-sales director to bolster spot dollars from that sector, especially with cable's

first Summer Olympic Games due next September.

Senior vice president and director of sales Andrew Ward

said Sal Tofano has been assigned those newly created duties for the spot-cable rep firm.

Tofano, formerly an account executive at Fox Sports Cable

Sales and national sales manager at Fox Sports Net, earlier worked at Fox Sports/Liberty

Sports and Group W Sports Marketing.

Tofano will work with NCC's existing sales offices and with

those of its represented MSOs, rather than forming a dedicated sports-sales staff, at

least for now, Ward said last week.

Due to air Sept. 15 through Oct. 1 on CNBC and MSNBC, deals

for carriage of the Summer Games have been reached so far with AT&T Broadband &

Internet Services, MediaOne Group Inc. and Cox Communications Inc., officials at NBC Cable

Networks and elsewhere have said previously. Ward said he has not heard of any additional

MSO commitments to date. (NCC's MSO owners are AT&T Broadband, Comcast Corp., Cox,

MediaOne and Time Warner Cable.)

Various sales executives at the major MSOs and

interconnects have said recently that they can't develop sales packages until MSOs

officially commit to Olympics coverage. Still, Ward expressed confidence that the Olympics

will have "maximum" cable carriage.

"The Olympics are certainly part of the

rationale" behind NCC's move, Ward said. "Other elements are sports-programming

opportunities on national networks -- the NFL [National Football League], MLB [Major

League Baseball], the NHL [National Hockey League] and the NBA [National Basketball

Association]."

Those will entail going beyond the usual spot business, he

added, to "do a better job capturing sponsorships and season-long packages."

Ward also anticipated "unwired network

opportunities" involving, for example, the Atlantic Coast Conference or Pacific-10

Conference collegiate leagues. But regional sports networks won't be part of NCC's focus

unless they are part of the inventory on such NCC-managed interconnects as the Chicago

Cable Interconnect, he pointed out.

Tofano said he would target both traditional and

nontraditional sponsors of sports fare. "Internet/dot.com business -- currently on

fire -- and telecom" are among the nontraditional categories, while

"high-profile" marketers of beer, soft drinks, fast food, banks and airlines are

among what he dubbed "the usual suspects."

Moreover, since the Olympics also have strong female

appeal, Tofano said, marketers of women's products and services will be on his hit list.

NCC will work with MSOs to develop national spot packages

for the Sydney Games, but that won't necessarily entail affiliate-sales kits, Ward said.

NBC Cable plans a 17-market sales tour in the first quarter, "and we hope to be part

of that," he added.

NBC Cable estimated the local avails for the Summer

Olympics at 1,600 30-second spots, but NCC executives said last week that its spot

inventory could only be described as "substantial."

The International Olympic Committee's Sept. 15 through Oct.

1 scheduling will mean that the 2000 Summer Olympics will face stronger counterprogramming

than in the more typical July-through-August span due to the "Big Four" TV

networks' new fall season, the NFL, college football and postseason baseball coverage.

But Ward and Tofano maintained that the broadcasters' new

primetime season "doesn't entirely kick in" by that time.

On the sales side, Tofano added, there will be potential

for back-to-school campaigns.

Down the road, NCC may try to get involved in sports sales

linked to networks' and teams' Web sites, as well as in signage at sports events via

sports-marketing agents like The Marquee Group, Ward said.

"We're looking to explore all opportunities," he

added. "The Web will certainly be part of that."