Olson, Sawhill to Oversee the New NCC

New York -- National Cable Communications is starting the

new year with a new management hierarchy, as Thomas Olson was named the spot-cable rep

firm's new CEO, succeeding John Sawhill, who becomes president and chief operating

officer.

Initial feedback from the ad-agency community last week was

positive.

Before moving over to NCC last week, Olson had spent the

last four years of his 23-year Katz Media Group Inc. career as that company's CEO and

as managing director of the NCC partnership.

That partnership structure was altered this past fall, when

Tele-Communications Inc. joined as an equal partner with Katz and the four original MSO

partners (Comcast Corp.'s Comcast Cable Communications Inc., Cox Communications Inc.,

MediaOne Group Inc. and Time Warner Cable). Prior to that, Katz held a 50 percent share,

with the original four MSOs splitting the other half.

Katz Media spokeswomen said last week that Sawhill's

promotion to CEO from COO in January 1998 had been considered an "interim" move.

However, at that time, Sawhill -- who was then listed as executive vice president -- said

there were no plans for a COO successor. Until then, the CEO title had been vacant since

Robert Williams left NCC as president and CEO in 1997.

Roughly a year ago, Olson praised Sawhill's role in

NCC's strong ad-sales results as a key reason behind his promotion. Last week, Olson

again lauded Sawhill's leadership role, adding that Sawhill will focus on day-to-day

management.

NCC's spot sales, up 45 percent in the third quarter,

should close the books on 1998 with a hefty 50 percent increase, Sawhill said, citing

political, entertainment and restaurants/fast foods as the hottest categories.

Political alone accounted for "just under 10

percent" of NCC's sales in 1998, he said, but automotive, which was up 30

percent, remained the rep firm's No. 1 category.

To offset the loss of National Basketball Association

avails on Turner Network Television, Sawhill said, NCC has been doing "a better

job" pitching other cable networks with strong male demographic profiles.

The NBA player lockout, which was resolved last week,

"has been a problem [in cities] where there is an NBA franchise, such as Chicago --

where we also manage the interconnect," he said. "In other markets, it's

not that big a deal."

As for his own new role at NCC, Olson explained that the

reorganization was "inspired by the desire of the partners to be sure that the

expanding NCC remains focused on doing a terrific job - and, at the same time, [that

it] introduces someone at a key executive level to focus on future potential."

The latter specifically involves "targeted

television," as the MSOs continue to roll out their digital-cable set-top boxes, he

said.

Like Adlink (the Los Angeles interconnect) and TCI, NCC

will increasingly emphasize to clients spot cable's "ability to provide targeted

delivery - to their potential customers."

Olson added that targeted cable adds the "emotional

impact of an electronic message" to its direct-mail-like "pinpoint

accuracy."

One new aspect of his role is the formation of a new

marketing team within NCC relating to the company's partners' desire to

capitalize on digital cable.

Although NCC will eventually be divided into spot-sales and

marketing arms, each with its own management, Olson stressed that this step is not

imminent.

John Porcarelli, COO at MediaCom, Grey Worldwide's

new-media spinoff, lauded Sawhill as "a very hands-on guy" who is eager to

tackle clients' specific needs, while Alec Gerster, MediaCom's chairman, praised

Olson as "a very sharp guy who's been in the business for a long time."

Porcarelli, who was heavily involved in the Kraft Foods/TCI

addressable-advertising initiative, felt that it will be good to have Olson "very

focused on an area of enormous potential," albeit one that's not quite there

yet.

When asked about the realignment, another ad executive, who

did not want to be named, said, "It's more what does [Sawhill] think about that

than what do I think."

In other developments, Sawhill said NCC:

Won't repeat its multiple-market spot-cable

presentation tour in 1999. Instead, NCC will host a single "major get-together"

for the largest advertisers and ad agencies.

Moreover, NCC plans to invite "25 or 30" key

agencies and clients to the National Show and Western Show. Besides hosting meetings at

those cable shows, NCC will invite ad executives to tour the exhibit floor, where they can

see firsthand that "cable is not the mom-and-pop industry that it used to be."

Will continue to explore syndicated programming for

operators' local-origination channels as an alternate way to generate more local

sales.

Sawhill -- who said he will spend a day at the National

Association of Television Programming Executives' syndication convention later this

month -- observed, "Interest [in this strategy] varies system-by-system, not just

MSO-by-MSO."