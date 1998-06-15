Oklahoma Sets Cap on Late Fees
Oklahoma cable viewers will see a vast decrease in late
fees thanks to a bill that squeaked through the legislature on the last day of its
session.
Late fees are now capped at 5 percent of the past-due
balance. This means that a late fee on a $30 monthly bill, for example, can be no more
than $1.50. Cumulative late fees can be no greater than $6. Operators now charge between
$3 and $6 for late bills.
Further, the rule will make it difficult to assess fees for
late payment on the lowest tier of service. A late bill must be greater than $12 before
any collection fee can be added.
The bill, SB 1091, was passed after Cable Television
Operators of Oklahoma dropped an effort earlier in the session to set a late-fee cap of
$7.50 per month, with a trigger date that would be unified throughout the state.
The new bill, which takes effect July 1, requires that all
new customers be notified of the late-fee policy in their subscription agreements, and it
gives consumers 10 days' notice before late fees can be assessed.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.