OK Cable Launches Web Site

New York 1-800 OKCable, a marketing consortium

consisting of New York, New Jersey and southern Connecticut cable operators, last week

said it launched a Web site in English and Spanish, www.1800okcable.com.

Customers can use the site to sign up for cable, transfer

service when moving in the area regardless of the system, check pay-per-view schedule

information and link to their local cable system or favorite programming services' Web

sites.

"Just as 1-800 OKCable is the number to call to get

cable in the tri-state area, we want 1800okcable.com to be the site to visit for

information about cable television," OKCable executive director Tina Segali said in a

statement. "We also want users to know that whenever they click on, there will be

something fun for them to do."

The site also lists the differences between cable and

satellite and provides an opportunity to win prizes. This month, it offers a chance to win

a free PPV viewing of the Evander Holyfield vs. Lennox Lewis fight, a boxing glove signed

by the fighters or a commemorative T-shirt.