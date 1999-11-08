OK Cable Launches Web Site
New York 1-800 OKCable, a marketing consortium
consisting of New York, New Jersey and southern Connecticut cable operators, last week
said it launched a Web site in English and Spanish, www.1800okcable.com.
Customers can use the site to sign up for cable, transfer
service when moving in the area regardless of the system, check pay-per-view schedule
information and link to their local cable system or favorite programming services' Web
sites.
"Just as 1-800 OKCable is the number to call to get
cable in the tri-state area, we want 1800okcable.com to be the site to visit for
information about cable television," OKCable executive director Tina Segali said in a
statement. "We also want users to know that whenever they click on, there will be
something fun for them to do."
The site also lists the differences between cable and
satellite and provides an opportunity to win prizes. This month, it offers a chance to win
a free PPV viewing of the Evander Holyfield vs. Lennox Lewis fight, a boxing glove signed
by the fighters or a commemorative T-shirt.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.