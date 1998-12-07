Ohio Delays Hearing on SBC-Ameritech Merger

Ohio regulators will delay a hearing on SBC Communications

Inc.'s $64 billion acquisition of Ameritech Corp. to give opponents time to prepare their

game plans.

At the request of several interveners in the case,

including the state's cable-television operators, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio

agreed two weeks ago to push back a hearing that was originally scheduled for next week

until Jan. 5.

Among those requesting the delay was the Ohio Cable

Telecommunications Association, which accused the telcos of dragging their feet in

responding to the industry's discovery requests.

"I think that there's been some 'gaming' of the

process," OCTA executive vice president Ed Kozelek said. "We've had some

problems getting our discovery requests adequately addressed."

Other interveners with ties to the cable industry include

Time Warner Cable, the state's dominant MSO, and Time Warner Telecom, a competitive

telephone-service provider serving businesses in Columbus and Cincinnati.

Time Warner Cable opposes the transaction on the grounds

that the combined companies would exert enough additional power over the Ohio market to

steer consumers toward their unregulated offerings, including video service delivered by

Ameritech New Media.

Time Warner Telecom, meanwhile, is afraid that the deal

might adversely impact existing agreements that allow it to serve customers in Ohio.

Joining the OCTA in asking for the delay was the Ohio

Consumers Counsel, a state consumer-watchdog group, which also wants additional

information from the regional Bell operating companies before it decides whether to

officially oppose the merger.

"We're interested in local competition, or choice, for

residential phone service," OCC spokeswoman Susan Merryman said. "But we also

want to know the effects on competition of bring two large companies like this

together."

Ameritech spokeswoman Kim Norris said the delay would not

be "detrimental" to the merger, adding that the companies had provided 26,000

pages of documentation for review.

"The bottom line is that the process is moving ahead,

and that it ultimately will be good for consumers," Norris said.

A highlight of the upcoming hearing will be a recent PUCO

staff report that found that SBC's and Ameritech's application for commission approval of

their deal had not demonstrated how the public would benefit from the transaction.

The report agreed with opponents of the merger in arguing

that SBC and Ameritech could concentrate on promoting unregulated offerings in Ohio,

thereby resulting in a dropoff in the quality of telephone service in the state.

Both companies have promised to provide expert testimony

supporting their position during the upcoming hearing.

PUCO officials tried to downplay the delay.

"This happens all of the time," commission

spokesman Dick Kimmins said, "especially in a big case. And this one is being closely

watched by the telecommunications industry."