Odyssey Names Turner Vets for Ad Sales

The newly relaunched Odyssey Channel hired a pair of

high-profile ad-sales executives last week to sell that spring revamp to advertisers --

John Barbera and Dan Lawlor.

The former Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc. executives will

be charged with selling Odyssey's new lineup of "family programming" to

Madison Avenue at a time when the airwaves are filling up with such networks.

For both executives, joining Odyssey represents a return to

the cable-network wars. Both had been at TBSI until 1994.

Former TBSI president Barbera has joined Odyssey as New

York-based executive vice president of ad sales, and he will be pitching prospects on an

early April start for the revamp to general entertainment from its faith-and-values format

under its new ownership structure, he said.

Barbera has, in turn, hired Lawlor as vice president of

Midwest sales and Nancy Cohen as vice president of New York sales. Lawlor -- general

manager of the National Cable Communications-managed Chicago Cable Interconnect for nearly

three years, and vice president of international for TBSI from 1991 through 1994 -- said

last week that he will come aboard Feb. 1

Cohen, formerly a sales executive at Outdoor Life Network

and Speedvision, succeeds Dick Hammer, who is now vice president of direct marketing.

Odyssey will also have a Los Angeles office and, perhaps in

a couple of years, branches in Atlanta and Denver, as well, Barbera said.

As head of his own media consultancy, J.B. Communications,

Barbera began putting together Odyssey's business plan in July. As overseer of

"all aspects of advertising revenue," his purview will encompass not only the

network, but the Internet and, eventually, perhaps syndication and magazine opportunities.

Odyssey -- offering 10 network commercial minutes per hour

and two local minutes for affiliates -- counts the automotive, financial and

telecommunications fields among its current supporters. Now, Barbera said, Odyssey will

also target fast foods, packaged goods and movies.

In addition, the network hopes to benefit from the growing

advertiser interest in family fare, as signaled by the recently formed Forum for

Responsible Advertisers, Barbera said. That group's supporters include Johnson &

Johnson, Coca-Cola Co., Procter & Gamble Co. and Sears, Roebuck & Co.

A 16-year Turner veteran, Barbera was part of the original

team assembled by Ted Turner in 1978 to launch the first commercial satellite network,

which eventually became superstation WTBS, Atlanta. As TBSI president, Barbera oversaw

five domestic and four international cable networks.

Odyssey will draw from the libraries of its new programming

partners, Hallmark Entertainment and the Jim Henson Co.

Odyssey -- which is also partly owned by Liberty Media

Group and the National Interfaith Cable Coalition -- now claims to be in 30 million cable

homes.