OAN Names Trump Administration Reporter

Bobb

Christina Bobb has been tapped to cover breaking news on the Trump Administration for One America News Network (OAN), the conservative cable news channel whose profile Trump continues to raise, most recently with Tuesday's (June 9) tweet about a Buffalo protester.

Bobb is the former executive secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, responsible for answering correspondence and preparing written communications--briefing books, hearing testimony, and more--for the secretary and deputy secretary of the department.

Her resume also includes judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps., where she defended marines and sailors in courts martial and administrative separation hearings, and private legal practice.

Most recently, Bobb clerked at the Office of Legal Counsel for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.