Oak Buyout Boosts Cornings Profile

Already a leader in optical-networking infrastructure for

cable systems, Corning Inc. will expand its offerings with a $1.8 million buyout of Oak

Industries Inc.

A key element of the all-stock deal was Oak's Lasertron

Inc. subsidiary, a leading producer of pump lasers used in optical amplifiers.

Such gear is elemental to solutions such as

dense-wave-division multiplexing, which major cable operators are using to boost bandwidth

as they deploy more fiber in their local networks to support advanced services such as

telephony and interactive applications such as high-speed data.

Corning, a major buyer of Oak's pump lasers, manufactures a

lineup of virtually all elements to an optical network, including amplifiers; optical

components; specialty fiber, such as erbium-doped optical fiber used in optical

amplifiers; lasers and dispersion-compensation modules; hybrid fiber-coaxial cable; and

connectors.

Lasertron will beef up Corning's existing and developing

photonics line, enabling the companies to enter new market segments and improving

Corning's product profile with its existing markets.

"Merging Oak Industries' laser and detectors

technology with Corning's broad research and development capabilities will further

strengthen our leadership in the photonics industry," Corning CEO Roger Ackerman said

in a prepared statement.

Besides manufacturing pump lasers, Lasertron also makes

internal laser chips, plus transmission lasers and receivers used in metropolitan

transmission networks.

Corning is also acquiring Oak's Gilbert Engineering Co.

Inc. unit, a maker of coaxial connectors for broadband networks and microwave connectors

for satellite and telecommunications systems.

"You need to have a full portfolio of products to meet

customer requirements and be competitive," Corning spokesman Paul Rogoski said.

"The acquisition of Oak Industries -- specifically Lasertron -- allows us to have

that."

Other Oak subsidiaries include Oak Frequency Control Group,

which designs and manufactures frequency-control devices used as timing references for

fiber-optic, wireline and wireless applications; and its Controls Group, which includes

the Harper-Wyman maker of controls for the gas-range and gas-grill industries.

Corning agreed to pay 0.83 common shares for each

outstanding Oak share, or a premium of about 50 percent over Oak's price when the deal was

announced Nov. 12.

The deal -- structured as a tax-free transaction to Oak

shareholders -- was expected to close in the first quarter of next year. Corning said it

expected the acquisition to be integrated into its earnings in 2000.

Oak, based in Waltham, Mass., has about 3,900 employees

worldwide. It posted net income of $23.8 million on revenue of $323.2 million in the nine

months ended Sept. 30.

Corning, based in Corning, N.Y., posted a third-quarter

profit of $133.3 million on revenue of $1.1 billion.