N.Y.s Spitzer Comes Out Firing at Cable

New York State Attorney General-elect Eliot Spitzer rocked

the cable industry with his comments on a New York City weekend-news program, and he was

desperately attempting damage control less than a week later.

Spitzer, appearing Dec. 27 on WCBS-TV Channel 2's Sunday

Edition, vowed to use the antitrust powers of his office to force more competition

into the industry and to curb the purchase of professional-sports teams by cable

conglomerates.

Spitzer singled out Time Warner Cable in Manhattan and

Cablevision Systems Corp. in Woodbury, N.Y., accusing the former of strong-arm tactics in

obtaining cable franchises and the latter of violating antitrust laws in its reported

attempt to purchase the New York Yankees Major League Baseball club.

But just two days after the broadcast, Spitzer appeared to

be contrite, stressing through a spokesman that his comments on the broadcast were not a

cause for alarm in the cable industry.

"We appreciate the telecommunications industry for the

fact that it is a growth industry and an industry in which New York can claim to be a

leader," said Darren Dopp, a spokesman for Spitzer. "We are very interested in

having an open dialogue."

Dopp added that Spitzer hoped to meet with the Cable

Television Association of New York State within the first few weeks after taking office

Jan. 1.

Spitzer came on like gangbusters during the Dec. 27

broadcast.

In the case of Cablevision, Spitzer claimed that the MSO --

which already owns the

New York Rangers National Hockey League and New York Knicks

National Basketball Association teams, as well as Madison Square Garden -- is in a

position to monopolize sports in the metropolitan area.

Spitzer took exception to sports-team purchases by

companies that not only own the venue that the team plays in, but that also control the

cable channels on which their games are beamed to the masses.

"I will be in a position, through the antitrust laws,

to stop those purchases that will violate the antitrust laws, and I will do that,"

Spitzer said during the broadcast.

In a prepared statement, Cablevision replied: "We look

forward to briefing the attorney general-elect on the many complex issues surrounding our

various businesses and, particularly, the comprehensive federal and state review and

approval of our recent transactions."

Time Warner caught Spitzer's attention during the broadcast

for what he claimed were hardball tactics against landlords and government officials when

trying to obtain franchises.

"I believe that Time Warner has improperly said to

certain sets of buildings or government entities, 'If you keep out our competition, we'll

give you certain compensation.' That's wrong, it's improper and it shouldn't happen,"

he said. "We will have both civil and criminal authority in this area, and we're

going to use it."

Harriet Novet, a spokeswoman for Time Warner Cable New York

City, said Spitzer's comments were untrue.

"It is disappointing that he would take this position,

especially before he has officially taken office. Time Warner operates completely within

the purview of all laws. We comply with all federal, state and city laws, and we encourage

competition in the marketplace. We would love to sit down with him and walk him through

our business practices," Novet said.

Dopp stressed that Spitzer did not mean to imply that his

office would recklessly prosecute cable companies. Instead, he was pointing out that the

office does have certain legal options in consumer matters, and that he would use every

one at his disposal.

"His special focus will be on helping localities with

franchise agreements," Dopp said. "His special charge, and the reason why he was

elected, was that he would be aggressive in fighting for consumers. Over the long term,

you will find that the Spitzer approach is a balanced approach," Dopp added.