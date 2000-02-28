Nucentrix Pulls Stock Sale

Nucentrix Broadband Networks Inc. pulled a 2.3

million-share secondary stock offering last week, citing adverse market conditions and an

increase in its liquidity.

The company, formerly known as Heartland Wireless

Communications Inc., filed for the offering in August.

Nucentrix hoped to raise about $66 million through the

offering, which would have been used to expand its wireless-broadband network and for

future acquisitions.

The company is testing its

multichannel-multipoint-distribution-service-based wireless high-speed Internet service in

two markets in Texas -- Austin and Sherman-Denison.

It also resells a combination of its wireless cable service

and DirecTV Inc. direct-broadcast satellite service to about 149,000 customers in

apartment complexes and condominiums in nine states. The company has MMDS licenses for

about 87 markets.

"We believe our current capital resources and access

to equipment financing will allow us to complete our upcoming field trials and expected

market launches into early 2001," Nucentrix chairman Carroll McHenry said in a

prepared statement.

But McHenry added that the company would tap the public

markets in the future if it believes market conditions are in its favor.

In the past week, technology stocks have been hammered as

investors exited the sector in droves amid concerns about rising interest rates. The

NASDAQ exchange, where Nucentrix trades, lost 272 points between Feb. 17 and 18 on a

combination of interest-rate concerns and profit-taking by investors in the

technology-focused exchange.

Although some technology stocks rebounded Feb. 22, the

NASDAQ finished the day down 29.62 points to close at 4,382.12. This comes just three

trading days after posting a new high Thursday, Feb. 16, of 4,548.92.

Nucentrix emerged last year from Heartland's Chapter

11 reorganization. The company said that although it plans to expand its broadband-data

service to other markets, it will not grow its video services beyond their current market

areas.

Nucentrix shares closed at $27.25 Feb. 22, down $1.25.