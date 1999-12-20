NTV Aims for Bigger Turkish Media Role

Istanbul, Turkey -- Despite the hardships ravaging the

country following two devastating earthquakes, one local company is hoping to shake up the

media market.

NTV, an arm of Dogus Group -- a holding company with

interests ranging from financial services to construction -- aims to gain a greater

foothold in multichannel television. Launched three years ago, NTV now claims to be a

market leader in news programming, and it was a major supplier of earthquake coverage to

international news organizations.

The channel had expected to become profitable this year,

but the earthquakes delayed the target. Still, CEO Nuri Colakoglu expects NTV to earn $30

million in ad revenue in 1999 -- almost double last year's $16 million and up from $4

million in 1997.

He attributed NTV's strength to its effort to produce

higher-end programming. "We started off very much as the underdog, with few observers

expecting much success from a news channel," he said. "In the meantime, the main

network-news shows were going more tabloid, going down-market in their fight for ratings.

We took the other route."

In addition to news, NTV televises six hours of sports on

Saturdays and Sundays. It also has an impressive reach, with distribution in 75 percent of

Turkish homes, thanks to an aggressive policy of terrestrial, satellite and cable

distribution.

"In the first year, we built 238 transmitters and

repeaters right across the country, and even outside," Colakoglu said, adding that

NTV has analog and digital distribution on Eutelsat satellites. "We estimate that we

are accessible to another 3.5 million Turks outside of the country across Europe."

Last month, NTV upped the ante when it began transmissions

of NTV-International (NTV-I), with news reports in Turkish and English.

In addition to the two news channels, NTV owns music

network POP TV, and it recently acquired Kanal E, which it is morphing into a

business-news and entertainment channel.

"This channel had an odd mix, but within [it], there

were strong business elements. And we are remodeling this as Kanal EE, standing for

Economy and Entertainment," Colakoglu said. During the day, Kanal EE will transmit

feature reports from financial markets. At night, it lets its hair down, with foreign

series, concerts and films.

There's more in the pipeline. "NTV is rapidly changing

into a media group, and we intend to launch or acquire other thematic channels because

this is where the democracy of television lies," Colakoglu said.

"Our aim is to create six of those channels, and some

we now have in place: news, entertainment, kids, sports, documentary and music, as well as

film," he added. "This could be offered to the digital platforms that are now

emerging."

NTV intends to acquire more channels. "We will launch

our thematic channels step-by-step -- we can't rush. But I am looking at channels that

already exist, perhaps less well managed," Colakoglu said. "Our broadcast

facility is 10,000 square meters with six broadcast studios, and acquisitions make perfect

sense."

The motive on that front, he added, is due to difficulties

in licensing new channels in Turkey, as well as to a dearth of cable and terrestrial

capacity.