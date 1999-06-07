NRTC Sues DirecTV Over Premium Nets

In what may be viewed as a David vs. Goliath move, the

National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative filed suit in a federal district court in

California last Thursday against partner DirecTV Inc., seeking to enjoin the

direct-broadcast satellite provider from selling programming within the NRTC's rural

marketing territories.

The programming in question includes multiplex-premium

services from Home Box Office, Showtime Networks Inc. and others, which, until last month,

had been sold by U.S. Satellite Broadcasting.

Last week's dispute between the NRTC and DirecTV dates

back to 1992, when the co-op agreed to invest more than $100 million to help launch the

DirecTV platform. In return, the NRTC gained exclusive rights to sell DirecTV programming

within clearly defined rural territories.

The courts will be asked to decide exactly which DirecTV

programming that contract covers.

According to the NRTC, the contract was amended in 1994,

when it became clear that DirecTV would not be able to give the NRTC the rights to sell

HBO, Showtime, The Movie Channel and Cinemax while USSB had exclusive rights to those

services on the DBS platform.

The NRTC said the new contract gave the nonprofit group the

option to distribute those premium services once DirecTV acquired those rights.

In court documents, the NRTC also said DirecTV contended

that those options do not apply if the premium channels are transmitted from the five

transponders DirecTV recently bought from USSB.

DirecTV received a copy of the NRTC's complaint late

last Wednesday, but it does not comment on pending litigation, spokesman Bob Marsocci

said, adding, "This is fundamentally a contract dispute between the NRTC and DirecTV.

It should not raise concerns for our customers."

For the NRTC -- which now serves roughly 1.2 million DBS

customers -- it's not just a question of revenue sharing, but also one of market

parity and potential consumer confusion.

Until last month, DirecTV subscribers inside and outside of

NRTC territories were generally marketed the same types of programming packages. NRTC

affiliates kept a large cut of the monthly DirecTV programming fees from their own

customers, and USSB billed customers separately for certain premium-movie packages.

Although NRTC customers who opted for USSB's premium

services got two separate monthly bills, that wasn't unlike what DirecTV customers

who took HBO, for example, faced.

But now that DirecTV will be able to offer the majority of

its roughly 5 million high-power DBS customers a single bill, some rural customers might

not get the same level of convenience that their city cousins do if DirecTV bills them

separately for premium services.

"The satellite industry is still very nascent,"

NRTC senior vice president Jay Downen said. "We don't need that kind of

confusion."

Indeed, eliminating the dual-bill confusion was one factor

leading to DirecTV parent Hughes Electronics Corp.'s recent takeover of USSB.

With the merger completed, DirecTV recently began bundling

former USSB premium-multiplex networks in with its other video packages. A high-end

sports, movie and basic-cable-channel package sells for $80.99 per month.

That's almost identical to what former USSB customers

had been paying in combination to USSB and DirecTV for similar programming options.



But unless the NRTC can sell the former USSB channels, rural customers within NRTC

territories must strike a la carte deals with DirecTV to get those premium multiplexes.

And a la carte pricing typically adds up to higher programming costs.

While some of its larger affiliates may view their

relationships with DirecTV as strictly business, the NRTC sees its mission as protecting

the interests of its rural constituents. Rural Americans were among the first to adopt

satellite television -- even in the days of large C-band dishes -- because both broadcast

stations and cable operators typically underserved them.

"We want to stay in the business," Downen said.

"We believe we have a mission to stay in the business."

He added that the NRTC wants DirecTV to offer

local-to-local broadcast service not only to the major markets across the country, but to

smaller ones, too, although the companies have "philosophical differences."

Some analysts believe DirecTV would like nothing more than

to buy out any interest it can in either the NRTC or any of its DirecTV affiliates, the

largest of which are Pegasus Communications Corp. and Golden Sky Systems Inc.

"If you find yourself in court with your partner, it

doesn't help you," Lehman Bros. Inc. analyst Bob Berzins said. "How can you

be in court one day and work together on a marketing plan the next morning?"

Downen called the lawsuit against DirecTV a last-resort

measure. "We went to court with more regret than you could know," he said.

"It's been such a sad day around here. We've been spending 24-hour days

over the past few weeks trying to negotiate alternatives."

Since DirecTV announced plans to acquire the customer bases

of both USSB and PrimeStar Inc. last winter, it has been widely believed that the NRTC

would be asked to help fund those acquisitions in order to share in new programming

revenues.

Tellus Venture Associates president Steve Blum, a former

USSB executive, said there may be reason to doubt that the current contract gives the NRTC

a "crystal-clear right" to programming such as HBO.

"In my history with Hughes and DirecTV, they follow

their contracts to the letter," Blum said. "They go right up to the line, but

they don't cross it."

Uncertainty surrounding the lawsuit poses special concerns

for publicly traded NRTC affiliates such as Pegasus. Its stock took a turn for the worse

last Thursday afternoon, following a small spike earlier in the day.

"The whole market value of Pegasus is based mostly on

its deal with DirecTV," Blum said. "This opens up the question of what happens

to Pegasus and Golden Sky when their [long-term] agreements run out."