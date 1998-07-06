NorthPoints DSL Link Will Hook Up @Work

The @Work unit of @Home Network said it will use

digital-subscriber-line links, becoming the first cable-backed company to exploit the

leading alternative to hybrid fiber-coaxial networks.

@Work is contracting to use DSL links that will be supplied

nationwide by start-up NorthPoint Communications Inc.

Company officials stressed that they undertook the deal --

which includes a small equity stake in San Francisco-based NorthPoint -- not to compete

with cable, but to give @Work the broad-based access to the business community that it

needs.

Nonetheless, with cable companies of every description

moving to target businesses with high-speed-data capabilities, there was little reason to

doubt that @Work would find itself competing with nonaffiliated cable companies for

commercial accounts. @Work will use NorthPoint's symmetrical DSL facilities.

"Our optimum transport medium is HFC," said Eric

van Miltenburg, director of business operations for @Work, "but while @Home has more

than one-dozen affiliates on the consumer side, we only have three on the

commercial-services side."

He cited New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; and Los

Angeles as cities where SDSL will make wide-scale commercial access possible for @Work.

"We don't have an opportunity to leverage HFC in these areas," he said.

NorthPoint, which now operates in the San Francisco Bay

area and Los Angeles, has plans to launch in seven to 10 more first-tier markets before

the year is out. This would help @Work to reach markets that it lacks in its affiliation

with Teleport Communications Group -- the nation's largest competitive local-exchange

carrier, which is soon to be a unit of AT&T Corp. -- van Miltenburg said.

"We're using TCG largely to deliver services over

traditional T-1 and fractional T-3 connections, but, as TCG's management has

acknowledged, TCG hasn't had a sharp DSL focus, so it doesn't give us the reach

that we need to get to the smaller businesses," he added.

The plans to purchase access transport over

NorthPoint's SDSL facilities were formulated prior to the announcement of

AT&T's agreement to acquire @Home's largest shareholder, Tele-Communications

Inc.

Under deregulation, the unbundling of telco loops has

opened an opportunity for providers of every stripe to make use of DSL technology to enter

the high-speed-data market. This includes not only CLECs, but also long-distance carriers,

such as Sprint Corp., which recently announced its plans to use the telco platform.

AT&T has not made it clear how it intends to get into

local markets where it has no cable affiliates, but its CEO, C. Michael Armstrong,

stressed his intention two weeks ago to offer high-speed data, along with telephony,

everywhere -- whether or not the company has access via HFC.

The first commercial launch of @Work's services over

HFC is under way in the San Diego and Orange County, Calif., franchises of Cox

Communications Inc., where system performance and market demand have more than lived up to

expectations, said Don Hutchison, senior vice president and general manager of @Work.

"We have well over 100 accounts after only three weeks

of operation on the Cox systems," Hutchison said.

@Work is also planning to make use of affiliates' HFC

plant to launch a commercial telecommuting service in unnamed territories, starting at the

end of this month, Hutchison noted.

"Our market trials of this service have gone extremely

well," he added.

Technicians from @Work took a long, hard look at

NorthPoint's SDSL system, supplied by Copper Mountain Networks Inc., before agreeing

to use the system, van Miltenburg said.

NorthPoint has developed a tool that works well and that is

better-suited to our needs than ADSL," he added.

NorthPoint's SDSL-transport service is priced at

between $100 and $200 per month, and it operates at speeds ranging between 160 kilobits

per second in both directions to just over 1 megabit per second.

SDSL differs from ADSL (asymmetrical DSL) not only because

the line rates are the same in both directions, but also because it uses the older, more

robust line-modulation technique employed in T-1 and ISDN (integrated services digital

network), known as 2B1Q.

"We're frequently able to turn up customers that

Pacific Bell can't reach with its ADSL facilities," said Michael Malaga,

president and CEO of NorthPoint.

He noted that SDSL can be delivered over lines up to 24,000

feet in length, versus the 18,000-foot ceiling on ADSL.

Malaga declined to name the cities that NorthPoint has

targeted to move into next, but he stressed that the company has what it needs to achieve

nationwide reach very quickly. He said NorthPoint has venture-capital backing from three

large firms, and its leadership consists of former top executives of Metropolitan Fiber

Systems, the CLEC that is now owned by WorldCom.

"There's tremendous demand everywhere for

affordable high-speed-data access, and no infrastructure that's been optimized to

supply it," Malaga said.

NorthPoint, by colocating its DSLAMs (DSL-access

multiplexers) at key central-office locations in target markets, will offer

Internet-service providers use of its facilities to connect with customers as they secure

service contracts, leaving up to the ISPs which ones get which customers.

@Work and other ISPs will add charges to the basic

transport costs for the supply of Internet access and value-added services, such as

outsourced e-mail and management of customer-premises equipment -- two areas that @Work

sees as strong suits for its product.

Incumbent carriers remain a challenge to NorthPoint's

deployment plans in some areas, notwithstanding the rules that federal and state

governments are implementing under the Telecommunications Act of 1996, Malaga said.

"As veterans of MFS, we knew what the issues were

going to be," he added, noting that in some cases, telcos are doing everything that

they can to prevent colocation of NorthPoint's gear within the central offices.

Like HFC, DSL connections open a means of delivering

packetized-voice services, which is something that @Work is likely to do, along with most

other high-speed-data suppliers, sometime over the next two years or so, Hutchison said.

Malaga noted that by optimizing his company's

regional-network architecture for the delivery of IP (Internet-protocol) services, the

facilities are "IP-voice-ready," leaving up to ISPs the timing of getting into

the voice-services business.