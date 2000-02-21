NorthPoint Bolsters DSL Content

NorthPoint Communications Inc. announced a strategic

initiative last week called "Blast" designed to encourage content providers to

hasten the development of broadband content for its digital-subscriber-line service.

Along with its content partners, NorthPoint will conduct

field tests on both technological advances and the consumer response to different kinds of

broadband content, such as streaming video-on-demand, CD-ROM software downloads and

broadband Web sites.

"Ultimately, NorthPoint sees the broadband-access

market converging with broadband content and applications," senior project manager

for content Greg Stone said. "The market will mature to the point where consumers

expect to purchase both access and services at the same time."

In today's market, interest in broadband services has

come from early adopters who are more interested in speed for its own sake and in the

always-on connection than in specific broadband content, Jupiter Communications senior

analyst Joe Laszlo said. But he believes there's a need for new content to drive

enough demand for broadband to reach a mass market.

Burlingame, Calif.-based ClearBand agreed last Tuesday to

test its full-screen streaming-video service with NorthPoint.

ClearBand chief operating officer Joe Hawayek said his

company gives broadband Internet-service providers a way to differentiate themselves from

their competitors with unique content that shows off the power of broadband.

The company plans to specialize in streaming live sports

and special events. ClearBand could give broadband providers the opportunity to carve out

content niches targeted toward local audiences, such as local schools' sporting

events.

New York-based On2.com Inc. is also in technical trials

with NorthPoint for its "On2Movies" full-motion video-entertainment service.

"We've aggregated content through direct

relationships with movie studios" and Hollywood stars to bring behind-the-scenes

Hollywood news to broadband subscribers, On2.com CEO Dan Miller said.

While On2.com will market the broadband site with online

and print advertising of its own, the company, like other content providers, also looks

for marketing support from its broadband ISPs.

Miller predicted that VOD could become a killer application

for broadband.

While media-on-demand -- including music, movies or

television shows -- would require cooperation from the studios involved, Miller believes

the media will be "pulled and pushed" into online relationships even faster than

they might feel comfortable with just in an attempt to keep up with the fast-changing

industry.

Other content and technology companies working on

NorthPoint's Blast initiative include Akamai Technologies Inc., CoolCast, Digital

Island Inc., Equinix Inc., iBEAM Broadcasting Corp., Into Networks Inc., Media Station

Inc., Microsoft Corp. and ZDTV.

"What we want to do is take the lead in demonstrating

to the content community how they can create business models for broadband," Stone

said.

The Blast tests will provide technical and marketing

feedback to NorthPoint's early partners, Stone said, adding, "We hope that by

enabling their success, we'll participate in some small way in the revenue streams

they generate."

NorthPoint does not expect its content providers to sign

exclusive broadband relationships, Stone said, at least not initially. Nor does he expect

broadband to replace cable and broadcast in the delivery of television.

"You'll continue to get video over television as

long as you can continue to aggregate audiences for advertisers," he added.

"That's likely to happen for a long time."

In other DSL news last week, SBC Communications Inc.'s

SBC Internet Services said it will drop the cost of its basic DSL service to $39.95 per

month, and it will waive the equipment and installation costs for a promotional period.

"SBC's new pricing for its DSL service certainly

makes it more competitive with cable-modem service," Laszlo said. But ultimately, he

added, "It really will be more than just price that determines a company's

success in the broadband field."

Doug Seserman, senior vice president of marketing for

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services, said, "Competition is good. It brings

better prices for consumers, and it means we all have to be better at our jobs."