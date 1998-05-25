Northland Opts to Sell Ore. System to Rival

Northland Cable Television Inc., which has been waging a

court battle against a potential overbuilder in Woodburn, Ore., said last week that it

reached an agreement to sell its 4,300-subscriber system there to its opponent.

Seattle-based Northland said it signed a deal to sell the

system to North Willamette Telecom Inc. for about $6.9 million, which works out to around

$1,600 per subscriber, or 10.5 times the system's 1997 cash flow.

Northland chief financial officer Gary Jones said during a

conference call disclosing first-quarter earnings that the system was Northland's

only one in Oregon, and that the company had no real prospects of obtaining others. It

received a good offer, he said, and it decided to sell.

According to Northland securities filings, North Willamette

had been trying to get a cable franchise in Woodburn since 1993, without success.

In March 1996, North Willamette filed a lawsuit in U.S.

District Court in Oregon, charging that Northland violated antitrust laws in connection

with the franchise matter and seeking actual and punitive damages totaling more than $20

million.

Under the terms of the Feb. 23 system-sale agreement, North

Willamette will file a mutual-release dismissal, with prejudice of matters related to the

lawsuit, Northland said.

Separately, Northland -- which has about 134,000

subscribers after closing a $70 million deal to buy former InterMedia Partners systems

with 36,000 subscribers in South Carolina -- said it agreed to buy a 1,100-subscriber

system in Hamilton, Texas, for $800,000.