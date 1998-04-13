Nordic Canal Digital Ready for Launch

Cannes, France -- Telenor Plus CEO Gunnar Bjorkavaag's

first day at the MIP-TV program market here was less than perfect, as he was accused of

speeding by an overzealous French traffic cop. But in every other regard, he had a broad

smile on his face, as plans for the official launch of one of Europe's newest and

biggest digital-satellite platforms began to firm up.

The platform, known as Canal Digital, is a 50-50 joint

venture between Telenor and Canal Plus. It is, in reality, already up and running, and it

has been transmitting 35 digital channels since October. But the formal launch of the

expanded package, with its full bouquet of new digital services, is due soon.

After some delays because of disputes between Telenor and

Canal Plus, the formal launch of Canal Digital will mark a new era of multichannel

competition in the Nordic region, where satellite-transponder capacity is about to grow

tremendously.

Telenor Satellite Services managing director Knut Reed will

be in Cape Canaveral, Fla., June 9 to see the Thor 3 Nordic satellite launch. Thor 3 will

be colocated at Telenor's 1 degree west position. And his management board is ready

to approve the construction of Thor 4, adding another 30-odd transponders -- and 300

digital channels -- to the marketplace. "We are 97 percent fully booked currently,

and we need new capacity," Reed said.

Canal Digital will use Thor 3 to add many of the new

services that will mark the complete launch of its digital service. "Canal Digital

will have 60 digital channels soon and, later this year, it will add other PPV

[pay-per-view] channels, including huge PPV-soccer choices, and our

'Turbo-Internet' services," Bjorkavaag said.

Canal Digital recently obtained important rights to

virtually all of the key Scandinavian channels. The package includes popular Scandinavian

Broadcasting System-owned Kanal 5, TV Norge and TV Danmark, which were previously

distributed exclusively by Canal Digital's archrival ViaSat, an analog satellite and

cable service.

"We were faced with a choice between Canal Digital and

ViaSat, and we made the ultimate right choice going along with Canal Digital because we

believe that they have the ultimate winning package," said SBS senior vice president

Greger Larsson. He added that ViaSat wanted to push its own TV3 channel as the local

driver, "and we were concerned that our stations might not be treated with the VIP

status that we will enjoy from the Canal Digital package, where we are the main

drivers."

Larsson explained that SBS' relationship with Telenor

goes beyond the Canal Digital package. "We also want to create new digital services,

so we have launched another joint venture with another Telenor company, called SBS

Interactive, exploring all of the possibilities, starting with telephony, Internet,

teletext and those opportunities in digital," he said.

Both SBS and Canal Digital see huge potential in offering

new-media services, but they disagreed on how much of their revenue will come from the

segment. Larsson predicted that "five years from now, between 15 percent and 20

percent of SBS' revenue will come from 'other services.'" Per

Tengblad, managing director of Canal Digital, maintained, "From our five-year

perspective, we will have between 30 percent and 50 percent revenue from services that do

not exist today. It is phenomenal."