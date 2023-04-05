Nominate Now: 40 Under 40 Awards in NYC TV Week

The window is now open to nominate someone for the 40 Under 40 awards to be celebrated during a festive evening event on Thursday, September 14, closing out Future’s NYC TV Week.

For more than a decade, Future brands Multichannel News and Broadcasting+Cable, now joined by Next TV, have highlighted the accomplishments of entrepreneurs, rising executives and up and comers in all facets of the multichannel media industry. The last few years, the recognition has come with a gala evening out in New York or Los Angeles, to receive awards and mingle with their fellow honorees and other guests. Here's a photo gallery from last year. Honorees also are featured in B+C Multichannel News magazine, in this case the September edition.

Nomination guidelines are here. The link to nominate is: https://www.tvweek40under40.com/NYCnoms23 .

Nominations close on Friday, May 26.