Noggin Leads MTV Nets Digital Charge

New York -- MTV Networks this week will begin pitching a

package of 10 channels -- including its new educational kids' channel, Noggin, and

three additional Nickelodeon spinoffs -- as one digital tier to cable operators.

At a press conference here last week, MTVN officials

unveiled their plans to market Noggin -- a joint venture between Nick and Children's

Television Workshop -- and several other Nick networks as part of a package with "The

Suite," a group of six music-video networks from MTV: Music Television and VH1.

MTVN is expected to announce the other new Nick networks

that will be part of the digital tier at the National Show this week in Atlanta.

The 10 programming services will be carried on one MTVN

satellite transponder, according to MTVN president Mark Rosenthal, who added that the

package can be used by operators to help drive penetration of their digital set-tops.

"We think that there will be consumer demand," he

said. "You can take one transponder and offer what is a pastiche of three or four

great brands."

Noggin, a 24-hour commercial-free educational channel aimed

at kids aged two to 14, will be available for both analog and digital distribution to

cable and satellite providers. The network, which will reportedly cost between $50 million

and $100 million to develop over the next four years, is set to launch in January.

Initially, Noggin's lineup will include programming

from Nick's and CTW's libraries, including 3,000 hours of Sesame Street,

as well as Blue's Clues, 3-2-1 Contact, TheElectric Company,

Gullah Gullah Island and Nick News. First-run episodes of Blue's

Clues and Sesame Street will continue to air on Nick and Public Broadcasting

System, respectively.

"We want to make kids feel great about being

smart," Nick president Herb Scannell said. "We hope to make learning cool

through Noggin. And out of the gate, Noggin will have a strong preschool component."

After a year or so, Scannell and CTW president David Britt

said they hope to begin producing original programming for Noggin.

MSO programming officials were eager to see how Noggin -- a

concept that was first floated to cable operators more than a year ago, at last

year's National Show in New Orleans -- will shape up.

"Noggin is just great," said Jedd Palmer, senior

vice president of programming at MediaOne. "I certainly welcome it. CTW has a

fantastic library of educational programming. It's just terrific. It's a great

new product to help drive the digital revolution."

As for MTVN's plans to create a digital tier with 10

networks, including Noggin, Palmer added, "it's a compelling package. It's

a great family pod."

Noggin's license fee will range from 10 cents to 20

cents per month, per subscriber, depending on the level of distribution, with the low end

for analog and the high end for digital, according to MTVN officials.

Noggin and M2: Music Television, which is part of The

Suite, will be available as stand-alones either in analog or digital. The Suite will

actually launch July 31.

As for the other channels, officially, MTVN officials said,

they are being flexible, and operators can roll out any combination of the 10 services,

from one to all, on their digital-video platforms.

But pragmatically speaking, because of the technical

constraints of digital compression, operators won't be able to cherry-pick the

networks that they want to carry digitally. Cable systems will pretty much have to take

the whole MTVN pod, or go through a cumbersome and costly process to strip out the

individual networks that they want, wasting precious bandwidth in the process.

The license fee for carrying all 10 services will be

attractive, MTVN officials said.

Noggin will be the flagship of a group of new Nick

channels, according to Rosenthal. "MTV is focusing on Noggin as part of its foray

into the digital world," he said.

MTVN officials declined to comment further on the upcoming

Nick digital channels. But sources close to the company have said previously that Nick was

considering several ideas: a kids' comedy channel; a kids' game-show network;

and a channel for "tweens," or the older end of the network's demographic,

nine- to 12-year-olds.

For roughly three years, CTW has been trying to get a

kids' educational network off the ground, and it had reportedly talked to potential

partners such as News Corp. Talks with Nick reportedly started more than a year ago.

"We recognized that we were thinking the same

way," Britt said. "For both of us, it just seemed right."

Referring to the CTW partnership with Nick, a Cox

Communications Inc. spokesman said, "We look forward to seeing the results of that

collaboration."

He added, "Nickelodeon and MTV Networks have

established a very strong track record with Nickelodeon, and we are really looking forward

to seeing how that translates with this new service."

Ron Martin, chief operating officer for Buford Cable TV,

has rolled out digital, and he values having branded product, like the MTVN package,

available for digital.

"It's easier to sell if it's been branded on

analog," he said. "And it will be very efficient to pull that [MTVN 10-channel

package] down to the headend."

Noggin will operate as a separate company at Nick's

headquarters, and it will be managed by a committee with an equal number of officials from

Nick and CTW. That committee will name a CEO to run the new network.

And while The Suite was originally seven networks,

including M2, it has been scaled down by one. "MTV Indie," which would have

aired videos representing independent labels, has been scrapped because it was considered

duplicative of M2.

Viacom Inc. chairman and CEO Sumner Redstone was on hand

for the Noggin announcement, as were Blue from Blue's Clues and Oscar the

Grouch from Sesame Street.