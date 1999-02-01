Noggin Launches with Few Homes

Cable operators have hailed Noggin the

commercial-free educational kids' channel that Nickelodeon and Children's Television

Workshop are launching this week as a concept that they love. But they're not

jumping on board early to carry it.

Their inaction is another testament to how tough an

environment it is today to kick off a new programming service, digital or otherwise.

Noggin will debut Tuesday (Feb. 2) in an estimated 1.5

million to 2 million homes, according to general manager Tom Ascheim. Most of those

subscribers more than 1.3 million are through a carriage deal with EchoStar

Communications Corp.'s Dish Network direct-broadcast satellite service.

Noggin built on the educational libraries of Nick

and CTW and their episodes of shows such as Sesame Street, Electric Company

and Blue's Clues also has affiliation deals with Southern New England

Telecommunications Corp.'s SNET Americast and GTE Corp.'s GTE Americast.

Noggin will roll out without affiliation agreements with

any of the major digital-video platforms now being rolled out Tele-Communications

Inc.'s Headend in the Sky, Time Warner Cable's AthenaTV and Cox Communications Inc.'s

digital-cable service.

But Nicole Browning, executive vice president of affiliate

relations and marketing for MTV Networks, said MTVN isn't focused on what Noggin's

distribution is at launch, since it's being positioned mainly as a digital service, and

digital set-tops have such limited penetration now.

"We're not looking at what we'll be launching

with," Browning said. "It's a different paradigm. It's not a mark of success or

lack of success for us. Noggin is positioned as a digital service and, over time, we'll be

getting the distribution."

Noggin which will cost $50 million to $100 million

to program over the next four years is coming to market as the kids' TV arena is

growing increasingly competitive.

Today (Feb. 1), Home Box Office was set to relaunch its

multiplex, HBO Family, with $18 million of original programming, including three new

children's shows: A LittleCurious,Crashbox and 30x30:Kids

Flicks.

Last month, PBS unveiled its plan for PBS Kids Channel, a

24-hour commercial-free digital channel for its TV stations.

And Turner Broadcasting System Inc., in a major turnabout

of its past strategy, is weighing a plan to create a digital spinoff of Cartoon Network,

according to sources familiar with its plans.

Turner may want to counter Disney Channel's Toon Disney,

which is nearly one year old. Although Turner has put together a blueprint for a digital

network based on its huge libraries of animated programming, it's unclear whether it will

proceed, these sources said.

While most of the media giants have dived into creating

digital networks, Turner has resisted, reportedly because Time Warner Inc. vice chairman

Ted Turner doesn't believe that it's a viable business for a programmer.

A Turner spokesman declined to comment on any purported

plans for a digital cartoon network. He also wouldn't comment on a report in Media Week

that Turner is planning to launch a regionalized version of TBS Superstation.

Back at MTVN's parent, Viacom Inc., Noggin and M2: Music

Television are the anchors of a digital package of nine networks that MTVN is offering,

along with "The Suite" of music video services, on its own transponder. The

ninth digital service, Nickelodeon GAS -- Games and Sports for Kids, debuts March 1.

According to Browning, cable operators can take one, some

or all of the nine digital services, depending on their needs.

"You can take any of the services as a

stand-alone," she added.

However, one cable operator, who didn't want to be named,

noted that if a system dedicates 6 megahertz to The Suite's transponder feed, it would be

inefficient and a waste of bandwidth to then carry only one of the nine services.

That operator also complained about the pricing on Noggin

and its bundling with the other Suite services. As a commercial-free network, Noggin's

revenue stream will come from license fees from operators, although it eventually plans to

sell PBS-type sponsorships.

MTVN maintained that its pricing for its digital package

and Noggin is competitive and fair. Generally speaking, Noggin's rate card is eight cents

to 20 cents per month, per subscriber, with the lower end for analog carriage and the

higher one for digital tiers, Browning said. For those taking all nine MTVN services on

digital basic, Noggin included, the rate is 35 cents per month, per subscriber, or less

than a nickel per network, she added.

Ron Martin, chief operating officer of Buford Television

Inc., said he's considering Noggin for his digital packages.

"It's heavily branded, and you'd better believe that

it's going to be heavily cross-promoted," Martin said.

Noggin has been talking to HITS about getting carried on

its transponder 5 which is carrying branded digital networks such as Lifetime Movie

Network, Toon Disney and The Biography Channel according to Ascheim.

A TCI spokeswoman said, "We are looking at it for our

digital tier. We think that it provides good value."

Noggin will launch with four hours per day or original

short-form programming.

At the Television Critics Association tour in Pasadena.

Calif., last month, Ascheim said, "Short-form helps us to build an environment that

weaves our library together, that talks directly to our audience and that helps to build

Noggin's personality.

"Short-form is also a development lab, and in 1999,

we'll launch 10 distinctive interstitial series from which we will build long-form shows

for the year 2000 and beyond," he added.

On its debut day, Noggin was set to air the original

premiere episode of Sesame Street which hasn't been seen in 30 years

as well as the premiere episode of Electric Company, Ascheim said.