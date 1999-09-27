Noggin Corrals Nye, The Science Guy

New York -- Bill Nye, television's "science

guy," is coming to Noggin, having signed a deal to develop and star in original

programs for the educational children's network.

His current series will also follow him to Noggin.

The network, a partnership of Nickelodeon and the

Children's Television Workshop, has acquired exclusive cable rights to all 100

episodes of Nye's popular Emmy-winning series, Bill Nye the Science Guy, officials

said at a press conference here last week. That deal is Noggin's first program

acquisition, according to Noggin general manager Tom Ascheim.

"This is the one show we've been hankering to

have," Ascheim said.

Noggin will get Bill Nye the Science Guy in

September next year, after it leaves the Public Broadcasting Service. The series airs now

on PBS and in syndication.

As part of his deal, Nye has been named Noggin's first

"Head Sparkologist," acting as a Noggin spokesman with a presence on-air and on

Noggin's Web site. Noggin's slogan is, "What sparks you?"

Nye will also make public appearances for Noggin, which

targets kids age 2 to 12, and will work directly with its affiliates.

"We will have the benefit of his intellect and

instincts," Ascheim said.

Noggin launched Feb. 2 to 1.3 million subscribers. The

24-hour, commercial-free network now has commitments for 4.2 million subscribers,

according to Ascheim. Noggin will debut on AT&T Broadband & Internet

Services' digital platform, Headend in the Sky, on Nov. 1, thereby getting rollouts

in such major markets as Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco. The network has

also had analog launches in Detroit and St. Cloud, Minn.

Nye, a mechanical engineer by trade, said he won't

create new Science Guy episodes for Noggin under the development deal. Instead, he

will develop one or more completely new shows.

He said he's interested in doing a series pertaining

to mathematics, as well as one showing kids how to exercise "good judgment."

Nye's deal with Noggin was brokered by Ray Solley, his

agent at the William Morris Agency.

"We just think Noggin is the wave of the future,"

Solley said. "And it's looking for a way to differentiate itself from the

pack."

Solley said William Morris "is excited about working

with a digital network, and leveraging the strength of an agency with these new [digital]

businesses."

Noggin's lineup includes shows such as Blue's

Clues, Doug, Allegra's Window, Sesame Street and The Electric Company. Noggin

debuted its first original program block, The Phred on Your Head Show,in

July.

This month, Nye will release his third book, Big Blue

Ocean, which is published by Disney Press.